Vukile acquires northern Spain mall following retail park sale

Vukile has taken the first step in redeploying capital from its Spanish retail park exit, agreeing to acquire the Berceo Shopping Centre in northern Spain for €101m as it sharpens its focus on higher-growth Iberian shopping malls.

The deal is part of Vukile’s push to put capital to work in Spanish assets that deliver stronger growth, after selling its retail park portfolio amid robust demand. The group says it continuously reviews its portfolio to ensure capital is directed at properties with the best long-term value.

The JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Monday that its 99.7%-owned subsidiary, Castellana, will acquire the mall in Logroño, La Rioja, at a 7% yield. Spain’s economy, outpacing many of its European peers with GDP up 0.6% quarter on quarter and 2.8% year on year, provides fertile ground for Vukile’s growth strategy.

“Berceo is the dominant shopping centre in its region, facing virtually no competition and serving a large, growing catchment area with strong income levels. Of the centre’s 49,416m², Castellana will own 34,416m², with the balance held and occupied by a Carrefour hypermarket. The mall is anchored by leading brands including Zara, Primark and MediaMarkt,” the group said.

Meanwhile, new shopping centre development in Spain remains tightly constrained, limiting supply and supporting values across the sector. According to Vukile, this keeps pricing attractive and creates growth opportunities for established, on-the-ground operators such as Castellana, which has built a strong track record of adding value to shopping centres in Spain and Portugal.

The shopping centre is being acquired from Euronext Paris-listed Barings Core Spain after Vukile, through Castellana, agreed to sell nine retail parks countrywide to a group backed by Ares Management Corporation.

“As the business has grown, these retail parks have become less strategically important to the group. With the prevailing keen investor appetite for retail parks in Spain driving up asset pricing, it created a unique opportunity for Castellana to divest at accretive levels,” the group said.

Additionally, Ares has contracted Castellana to provide asset and property management for the retail park portfolio under a five-year agreement from the disposal date, set for April.

Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp said: “At Vukile, we believe that knowing which assets to sell, and when to sell them, is just as integral to effective asset management as knowing where and when to invest for better-yielding future growth. We see higher growth potential and better value in the Iberian shopping centre segment.”

Rapp said Vukile intends to redeploy proceeds from the retail parks transaction, together with cash resources from the October capital raise, into fully funded Iberian shopping centre acquisitions.

Besides this acquisition, Vukile also acquired a 35% stake in Pradera, a specialist retail property investment fund and asset manager, with a 25-year track record across the UK, Europe, China and the Middle East.

Castellana has expanded its investment portfolio, approaching €2bn in assets, while broadening its presence across the Iberian Peninsula and lifting both the scale and value of its holdings.

“The acquisition strengthens Castellana’s portfolio by diversifying its presence in northern Spain and offers opportunities to add value, particularly by enhancing the food, beverage and leisure offering, and underlines Vukile’s strategy to grow as a European retail property specialist,” Rapp said.