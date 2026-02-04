CompaniesPREMIUM

Seriti Green appoints first COO as renewable projects advance

Chabisi Motloung’s appointment is intended to strengthen operational oversight

Lindiwe Tsobo

Lindiwe Tsobo

Financial Journalist

The JSE offers instruments to enable companies to raise funds for renewable energy projects. Picture: 123RF/VACLAW VOLRAB
Picture: 123RF/VACLAW VOLRAB

Renewable energy developer Seriti Green has appointed Chabisi Motloung as its first COO.

Motloung, with 25 years of operational leadership experience in the mining and metals sector, has held senior roles at Glencore, Jubilee Metals Group, Samancor, Kumba and Afarak, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Seriti Green said the appointment was intended to strengthen operational oversight as projects progress and the company’s activities broaden.

“My goal is to ensure that our projects not only deliver renewable energy but also create meaningful socio-economic impact through disciplined execution, ethical leadership and strong stakeholder partnerships,” said Motloung.

Seriti Green CEO Peter Venn said the company had reached a point where dedicated operational leadership was required. “As we move from project development to full-scale operations, operational excellence becomes critical,” he said.

Seriti Green has been developing and advancing a portfolio of wind and solar projects in South Africa. The company’s projects are at various stages of development and, as they come online, are intended to contribute additional generation capacity to the national grid.

Seriti Green is owned by Seriti Resources (54.19%), VennEnergy (15%), RMB (15.41%) and Standard Bank (15.41%), and operates under its own board of directors and management team.

