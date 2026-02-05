Super Group cements mining entry with DIG acquisition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Super Group has cemented its move into the mining services sector after finalising its acquisition of a controlling stake in the DIG Group, opening a new growth market for the supply chain, logistics and fleet management group.

The acquisition expands Super Group’s fleet solutions business into a segment it has not previously served, strengthening its exposure to capital-intensive industries with high barriers to entry.

The group said on Thursday that DIG’s established original equipment manufacturer relationships, modern fleet and strong safety compliance position it well in the mining supply chain.

The announcement comes after the Competition Tribunal said on Wednesday that it has unconditionally approved the merger, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for Super Group to acquire 70% of the DIG Group.

According to Super Group, DIG operates in the plant and heavy equipment hire market, supplying machinery to the mining sector. Its fleet includes earth movers, excavators, dump trucks and other heavy equipment used in mining operations. The group is active across 19 mining sites, supporting clients in coal, chrome and gold mining.

DIG is already a high-earning business. For the year to end-February 2025, the group reported normalised profit after tax of R191.5m, highlighting the earnings base Super Group is buying into, it said.

Super Group said it will pay R448m in cash for the controlling stake, with additional deferred payments linked to future profit performance. The transaction will be effective from March.

Super Group’s latest annual report shows the group is well positioned to fund deals of this size. The group reported positive free cash flow, reduced gearing and disciplined capital allocation, giving it the flexibility to pursue both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

CEO Peter Mountford said in his letter to shareholders that the business is well positioned for expansion across its core operations. He said Super Group continues to invest in technology and innovation to improve client outcomes and operational efficiency while focusing on sustainable value creation.

“As we look to [the 2026 financial year], our strategic direction is clear. Super Group will prioritise organic growth, operational optimisation and disciplined capital allocation. Earnings are expected to remain resilient, supported by business scale, sectoral diversification and longstanding customer relationships,” said Mountford.

He added that the group remains open to selective acquisitions that align with its strategic goals and add long-term value, building on the foundation created by earlier transactions such as SG Fleet.