Ability Office on the button with functional, easy-to-use software

Affordable office software that supports familiar file formats, such as Ability Office, is increasingly appealing to students, home users and small businesses.

Reliable office software remains essential for individuals, students and small businesses managing everyday tasks — but many users still find themselves paying for bloated software packages packed with features they will never use.

Ability Office addresses this common frustration by offering practical office suites with familiar applications, offline functionality and compatibility with widely used file formats. This is a cost-effective alternative to other well-known office software brands.

Unbeatable value

The Ability Office Standard package offers three core applications essential for home and business — Ability Write (word processor), Ability Spreadsheet and Ability Presentation ― in one affordable office suite.

It’s perfect for working from home, allowing files to be edited and exchanged with those back in the office, and it is absolutely ideal for students and school children.

The price of a yearly subscription offers great value for money at R499 for one user (up to five PCs), R899 for five users (up to 10 PCs), and R1,599 for 10 users (up to 20 PCs).

Furthermore, the Ability Office package comes with free, unlimited technical support by email.

Easy-to-use features

It’s so easy to get started with Ability Office Standard, thanks to its very familiar user interface. Users can create, load from, edit and save to Microsoft Office 2024 and earlier versions of Word, Excel, and Powerpoint.

As a major added benefit, users can create universally accepted Adobe PDF files from within any relevant Ability application, allowing secure delivery of original documents and making it quick and easy to publish documents online.

What’s more, Ability Office is available for offline use, making it more convenient than other online-only options.

Familiar applications

Here are the different applications that make up Ability Office Standard:

Ability Write

It gives you everything you need to create, edit and produce better-looking letters, reports, quotations, memos, mailings and newsletters.

Write has all the features you would expect from any top-quality word processor. These include spell checker and thesaurus, bulleted and numbered lists, frames, tables, autocorrect, auto-spell, headers and footers, and numerous paragraph and font options.

It also includes interactive rulers, intelligent drag-and-drop editing, short-cut menus for easy text revision, the capacity to include graphics, spreadsheets and charts, and other essential features.

Write also supports a range of file formats for export and import and is compatible with *.doc and *.docx file formats.

Ability Spreadsheet

This is the perfect tool for managing all your numerical data, including business information, home finances, complicated calculations and homework problems.

To help you make sense of your figures, Ability incorporates all the essential elements users need from a spreadsheet program, as well as a range of advanced features, formulas and graphic shapes. It is compatible with both *.xls and *.xlsx file formats.

Ability Presentation

This is the ideal application for creating slideshow presentations, with a wide range of visual and text effects, ensuring your message is delivered with maximum impact.

Make presentations as simple or sophisticated as you need with the combination of Ability’s consistent design interface and rich creative feature set enabling production of high-quality presentations. It is compatible with both *.ppt and *.pptx file formats.

Simple, neat and complete

Chris England, Ability Office product director, says: “Ability Office has been designed for the user who wants functionality, power and ease of use to satisfy their day-to-day needs.

“Most of these users recognise that many of the features available from the market-leading brands are superfluous to their requirements, and they don’t want to pay for them.”

The beauty of Ability is that it’s a complete office suite, offering excellent value for money, he says, and its familiar interface means that users will be up and running immediately.

“We have always prided ourselves in offering a well-featured, cost-effective alternative to traditional high-priced office software suites,” says England.

“Our products provide compatibility with the market leader, allowing users of our software to create, load from and save to standard office file formats, thus making it simple to exchange files with users of other leading applications. Our products provide the features everyone actually needs to use.”

With such a difference in price, and so little difference in everyday features and functionality, Ability Office is an excellent choice for so many computer users who will benefit from not having to pay for something they don’t actually need.

This article was sponsored by Software Store.