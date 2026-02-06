Gold Fields expects annual earnings to double in 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gold Fields says it expects headline earnings to have more than doubled last year as gold’s steady ascent helped expand its global mining empire.

The company’s latest trading statement, released on Friday, forecasts a 110%-123% jump in headline earnings to $2.79-$2.97 per share, as bullion recorded its best year since 1979.

The price of gold rose by more than 65% in 2025, setting 53 new record highs as US President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policies pushed investors to safe-haven assets.

In addition to the high price environment, Gold Fields reported an uptick in production to 2.44-million ounces, which is 18% higher than in 2024 — thanks largely to the group’s consolidation of the coveted Gruyere mine.

With the record bullion prices freeing up capital for inorganic growth, Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser seized the opportunity for consolidation by closing two mega deals in 2024 and 2025.

In 2024, Gold Fields completed its purchase of Canada’s Osisko Mining for about R25bn — consolidating its ownership of the outfit’s Windfall Project and the surrounding exploration district in Québec.

Less than six months later, the group consolidated its ownership of the low-cost, high-grade Gruyere mine in Western Australia, which it has operated since mid-2019, by acquiring Australia-based Gold Road Resources in a deal valued at A$3.7bn (R42bn).

Aside from bolstering its portfolio, the takeover unlocked an additional $1.1bn (R17.7 billion) cash injection from the sale of a stake in Northern Star Resources, inherited from Gold Road as part of the buyout.

Soon after, it sold its stake in Toronto-listed Galiano Gold, raising another C$151.4m (about R1.78bn) in funding.

Gold Fields said its increased production profile was partially offset by higher costs, with all-in-costs expected to be 3% higher — in line with general mining inflation, higher volumes and increased royalties given the elevated gold price.

At 2.15pm shares in Gold Fields had gained 3.5% to R856.37, making it comfortably the best performer among JSE-listed precious metal miners.

In the past year the share price has gained about 150% — making it the bourse’s second-largest gold miner behind AngloGold Ashanti — with a market cap of R765bn.

Business Day