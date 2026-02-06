PODCAST | Roche’s approach to glucose monitoring using AI

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the treatment of diabetes is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Susan Snell, near patient sub-chapter lead at Roche Diagnostics.

Listen to the conversation:

Roche is a Swiss industrial manufacturer of branded medicines, with a focus on pharmaceuticals and diagnostics in SA.

Snell highlights some of the realities that people living with diabetes have to contend with.

According to data from the University of Pretoria, 4.2-million people in SA are living with the condition (2024 figures).

Accu-Chek. Roche. (SUPPLIED)

The company’s Accu-Chek SmartGuide is a continuous glucose monitoring platform developed to provide accurate real-time glucose readings and AI-enabled predictions for different timeframes.

Snell explains how this platform is different from competing products and the traditional means of glucose monitoring.

Roche has positioned the monitoring system as a way to reduce the mental burden associated with keeping up with treatments.

Snell draws a picture of diabetic care in SA, gaps in the market that Roche has seen, benefits of AI in treatment, and the company’s strategy.

