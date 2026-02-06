Price fatigue hits tipping point for consumers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Affordability and low pricing now rank as the single biggest reason for brand choice among South African shoppers, NIQ data shows.

Consumers have reached a tipping point after years of sustained price increases, with affordability now the dominant driver of shopping behaviour, according to the latest insight from consumer intelligence firm NIQ.

NIQ’s latest Consumer Outlook research shows that while nearly two-thirds of South Africans expect their household situation to improve at the start of 2026, this optimism masks a fundamental behaviour change.

After years of high inflation and rising living costs, consumers have recalibrated their expectations and learnt to live with economic volatility by tightening budgets and becoming far more price sensitive.

NIQ South Africa managing director Zak Haeri said this “apparent confidence disguises how consumers have readjusted their expectations” after years of economic stagnation and price rises.

“They have learnt to live with volatility and have come up with a range of strategies to manage everyday expenses as borrowing costs and inflation continue to squeeze their wallets,” Haeri said.

Affordability and low pricing now rank as the single biggest reason for brand choice among South African shoppers, NIQ data shows.

The firm said consumers are increasingly resistant to further price increases, particularly in discretionary categories, and are pushing back against practices such as “shrinkflation” as reduced pack sizes become more visible on shelves. This has made traditional margin-protection strategies far less effective.

He said shoppers are responding by planning purchases more carefully, switching brands more readily and splitting baskets across multiple retailers to maximise value.

This heightened sensitivity is putting pressure on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers and retailers that have historically relied on price increases to protect margins. With volume growth harder to secure, price hikes are increasingly risky and can quickly result in lost market share if consumers perceive poor value.

Alternative strategies

NIQ says companies are being forced to explore alternative strategies to sustain profitability. These include expanding private label offerings, sharpening promotional activity and using loyalty programmes to retain customers. In the longer term, some market leaders are also reformulating products to reduce reliance on costly inputs, rather than passing higher costs on to consumers.

According to NIQ, the South African FMCG market in 2026 will be shaped by a consumer that is pragmatic, value-driven and unwilling to absorb further price shocks. For brands and retailers, success will depend less on pricing power and more on their ability to deliver affordability, relevance and trust in an increasingly unforgiving market.

“Brands will need to focus on removing friction from every part of the consumer experience, starting with discovery and purchase. Those who invest in data integration and artificial intelligence will have an edge in connecting and understanding signals about consumer behaviour and expectations.

“Building unified, centralised data systems to create a single source of truth will enable brands to make faster insight-driven decisions,” said Haeri.