Sibanye secures 10-year renewable power deal with Etana Energy

Sibanye-Stillwater has partnered with Etana Energy for a 10-year renewable electricity supply, aiming to cut costs and support decarbonisation efforts, starting late in 2027. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Sibanye‑Stillwater has signed a 10‑year power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy trader Etana Energy to supply wheeled renewable electricity to its South African operations, as the miner aims to reduce exposure to rising power costs and to support its decarbonisation efforts.

Under the agreement, Etana Energy will supply 600GWh of renewable electricity a year, equivalent to about 220MW, from a diversified portfolio of solar and wind projects. The electricity will be delivered via South Africa’s national transmission network, with supply expected to begin from late 2027.

The miner said the agreement would cover more than 35% of its targeted renewable energy capacity and contribute to its stated objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

Sibanye‑Stillwater said the PPA had been structured to align with the expected operating life of its South African gold and platinum group metals assets and to integrate with its existing long‑term bilateral power agreements.

Chief executive Richard Stewart said the agreement added a material volume of renewable capacity. “Not only does this underscore our sustainability commitments, but it is also expected to provide a lower-cost energy supply for our South African operations.”

The deal follows progress in Sibanye‑Stillwater’s own renewable generation efforts. In April 2025, its 89MW Castle Wind Farm near De Aar in the Northern Cape entered commercial operation. Castle, reported as the largest private‑offtake wind farm in South Africa, is expected to supply about 309GWh of electricity a year, or about 5.5% of the miner’s domestic energy demand. The project is expected to cut carbon emissions by about 321,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually and was financed through a 15‑year build‑own‑operate‑transfer PPA with a consortium of investors.

Rising Eskom tariffs and grid reliability challenges have been cited by the miner as drivers for expanding direct renewable supply.

The Sibanye‑Stillwater agreement is part of a growing trend of wheeling arrangements by industrial energy users seeking long-term renewable supply outside Eskom’s tariff-based system. Mining companies, in particular, have been active in this market due to their high energy intensity and exposure to electricity availability and costs.

Etana Energy CEO Evan Rice said the deal highlights the role of large industrial users in supporting new renewable generation in South Africa. “Large power users are playing a critical role in enabling investment in new clean energy capacity through their offtake commitments,” he said, adding that flexible PPAs that align with operational requirements help mitigate long-term supply risks while supporting competitiveness.

Energy trader Etana Energy supplies renewable electricity to commercial and industrial customers through national and municipal grids.