STOCKWATCH: CEO Val Nichas rekindles Spur’s appetite

When Val Nichas took over as Spur CEO in January 2021 she inherited a business in distress. Covid-19 lockdowns had crippled restaurant trade, earnings had collapsed, dividends were suspended and the group was grappling with a wave of senior leadership exits. The share price had fallen and investor confidence was thin.

Five years later and the Spur story coudn’t be more different. The group’s market capitalisation has more than doubled to about R3.5bn while the share price is up more than 125% over the past five years, according to Iress data.

CEO of Spur Val Nichas. (supplied )

Spur’s share price recovery reflects a combination of improved financial stability, more consistent earnings and reduced leadership uncertainty compared with 2020. The group entered the post-pandemic period with a better balance sheet while franchisee performance and operational execution improved under new management, supporting improved results.

The stock has rerated from distressed levels to valuations better than historical norms. MP9 CIO Aheesh Singh said Spur has become “one of the steadier South African consumer stories”.

“Since 2021 we’ve seen better execution, good cash generation and store growth, which have all helped the brands regain momentum in a tough environment. The jump in market value is the market acknowledging those improved fundamentals,” he said.

A matter of discipline

Nichas’ turnaround has been less about dramatic restructuring and more about disciplined execution.

The business Nichas inherited was under severe strain. In the 2020 financial year, total franchised restaurant sales fell 21.7% as lockdowns shut restaurants for weeks. Group revenue fell almost 20%, headline earnings dropped more than 50% and no final dividend was declared as the group prioritised survival.

At the time, Spur’s price-to-earnings ratio (PE) was 6.85, reflecting the depressed earnings and investor uncertainty.

According to its 2025 integrated annual report, Spur has since rebuilt earnings and scale. Picture: (Masi Losi)

Rather than pursue aggressive expansion, Spur focused on cash preservation, cost control and franchisee support. Franchise and marketing fees were discounted, payment terms were extended and the group leaned on its ungeared balance sheet to avoid raising external funding. This approach helped stabilise the franchise network at a time when many restaurant operators were losing stores.

According to its 2025 integrated annual report, Spur has since rebuilt earnings and scale. The group now operates 724 restaurants across 14 countries, up from 631 outlets in 2020. South Africa remains the core market, accounting for 98% of group revenue, but international operations have been maintained across Africa, Mauritius and Australia.

The group reports serving 55-million customers annually, supported by a loyalty base of 2.9-million active members with more than 50% of sales generated by repeat customers. Spur holds just more than 16% of South Africa’s eat-in food service market, which Euromonitor values at R73.6bn.

Beyond the traditional base

Since 2020, Spur has invested heavily in diversifying beyond its traditional family restaurant base. The group expanded its speciality dining portfolio, including The Hussar Grill and Nikos CoalGrill Greek, and in December 2023 acquired a 60% stake in the Doppio Group, adding Doppio Zero, Piza ē Vino and Modern Tailors to its stable.

The group also launched several virtual brands after the pandemic, allowing it to leverage existing kitchens to capture delivery demand. Investments were made in supply-chain integration, including a stake in meat processor Braviz Fine Foods, and in manufacturing facilities that supply sauces, décor and baked products.

Spur declared a final gross dividend of 193c per share for the 2025 financial year, up 40%.

According to Iress data, Spur now trades on a PE of about 11.3, reflecting improved earnings quality and a rerating from earlier crisis levels.

In her 2025 letter to shareholders, Nichas said the company had emerged from a demanding operating environment with a more resilient and diversified business, supported by disciplined execution and a deliberately structured growth strategy. She said the group had delivered solid growth, maintained market share and strengthened its brands despite continued pressure on consumers, rising competition and structural economic constraints.

Nichas highlighted strong franchisee collaboration, supply-chain efficiency and ongoing innovation as key supports for performance, while saying that consumers remain under strain and are seeking value through more personalised, emotionally resonant dining experiences rather than just meals.

While the operating environment is expected to remain tough in the near term, she said Spur is well positioned to build on recent momentum, with a clear focus on long-term value creation, brand-led growth and supporting franchisee sustainability.