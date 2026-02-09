NEWS ANALYSIS: Grindrod races on Transnet’s reformed tracks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shipping giant Grindrod has seen its share price climb to 11-year highs in the months since it was awarded third-party access to Transnet’s railways as the market increasingly bets on logistics becoming a private affair.

The group, one of the few local logistics heavyweights listed on the JSE, has gained almost 60% in the past six months as investors cheer the state’s open access agenda, which could usher in a new dawn for rail and port operators.

The past two years have been significant for South Africa’s ports and rails. After years of inefficiency and policy uncertainty the government’s Operation Vulindlela promised to place logistics at the top of its economic reform agenda.

Grindrod (Dorothy Kgosi)

While such grand reforms are inherently slow to yield results on the ground, the liberalisation agenda signalled a new sense of urgency from policymakers as the state vowed to allow more private capital into logistics, which has until now struggled to progress in the hands of cash-strapped Transnet.

In late 2024, Transnet’s new look began to take shape. The state-owned utility announced that it would split into an operations division, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), and a management division, Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM).

The latter will manage the application process for private “train operating companies” to buy slots on its 21,232km network. It will also finance the restoration of the group’s vast network to a sufficiently safe and functional state for private operators.

The past few months have been characterised by optimism as investors continue to buy into the industry’s recovery led by the private sector, with Grindrod at the coalface. Shares in the firm are now trading at the best level since February 2015.

Still, the government’s liberalisation agenda faces huge obstacles: vast stretches of Transnet’s railways continue to be vandalised or stolen, making them inoperable. Deprived of profit, Transnet can hardly afford to foot the bill for repairs and there is no guarantee that private sector players will be willing or able to either.

At last year’s Joburg Mining Indaba, Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips said the utility’s customers are losing 4.5-million tonnes of goods due to infrastructure theft even as it spends R4bn on private security every year.

With billions of rand still needed to fix Transnet’s infrastructure there is reason to be sceptical about the rosy outlook.

Earlier last year the utility said that it would need R14bn a year over the next five years to get its ailing network up to standard for private operators.

Analysts at Investec have estimated the overall cost at R200bn.

Grindrod was granted access to Transnet’s Northeast Corridor in August last year, which links Richards Bay to the Limpopo River at Beitbridge and ultimately connects South Africa’s rail freight system with those of Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The corridor carries 14% of TFR’s volumes making the company a crucial player in South Africa’s rail reform journey.

Business Times reported that 11 train operating companies were provisionally granted slots, including MSC, the world’s biggest container shipping operator, and a cohort of lesser-known private firms.

In the months that followed, Grindrod had appointed Transnet veteran Kwazi Mabaso, whose tenure included a senior position at the Northeast Corridor, as its new CEO.

Soon thereafter the group announced a special dividend: a vote of confidence in its operational and financial outlook.

However, with billions of rand still needed to fix Transnet’s infrastructure there is reason to be sceptical about the rosy outlook.

As Grindrod spokesperson Alison Briggs told Business Day in September “this is only the start of the rail reform”. It will take a number of years to know if Operation Vulindlela’s promises translate into real-world results.