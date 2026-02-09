Vukile posts strong festive-season trading across SA and Iberia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bonaire shopping centre in Spain is one of the malls in Vukile's Iberian portfolio. Picture: Supplied

Vukile’s South African and Iberian retail portfolios delivered strong trading performances in November and December, boosted by resilient consumer demand over the Black Friday and festive shopping periods.

The group’s festive-season trading update showed sales in South Africa were positive over the two months, driving the portfolio’s growth despite ongoing consumer caution. Commuter centres led the way, lifted by busy foot traffic and convenience shopping.

Meanwhile, turnover across the local portfolio rose 2.4% in November, measured against a high base after a 10% increase in the same month last year. Momentum picked up in December, with trading density up 4.5%, reflecting sustained festive-season demand.

The group said all four major segments of the portfolio recorded growth. However, commuter centres were the standout performers, delivering an 11.1% increase in trading density, driven by high footfall and convenience spending.

Value centres followed with modest growth, while township and rural centres — which together make up about 60% of turnover — saw smaller increases. Urban centres also recorded a slight uplift.

Retail categories that saw the strongest growth in December included women’s wear and footwear, fast food, cellphones, electronics and health and beauty. These gains underline sustained momentum across both essential and discretionary retail.

Vukile already announced the acquisition of Berceo Shopping Centre in Logroño in northern Spain. Picture: (Monica Lopez-Davalos Hernnaez)

Vukile’s recently acquired Chatsworth Centre posted double-digit growth in November and mid-single-digit growth in December, driven by robust Black Friday trading. Footfall in South Africa remained steady in November and rose 3% in December, with commuter centres again leading the way, recording a 10% increase in shopper visits.

The group’s Iberian portfolio, managed under Castellana Properties, mirrored this positive trend. In Spain, turnover rose about 7% in November and 3% in December, led by fashion, homeware, and health & beauty, while footfall inched up, boosted during Black Friday week.

In Portugal, November sales rose about 9%, supported by sports, fashion and food & beverage, while growth in December was slower.

Footfall followed a similar pattern to Spain, with early gains partly offset by a dip later in the month.

Excluding Alegro Sintra — the only Portuguese asset not managed by Castellana Properties — the portfolio would have risen 0.7%.