WATCH | Miners expected to give SA fiscus a boost

Mining Indaba 2026 has begun under the theme “Stronger Together: Progress Through Partnerships”, highlighting the importance of the industry as an ecosystem. This, at a time when the recent commodity rally could help boost taxes.
Business Day TV caught up with the CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa, Mzila Mthenjane, for his take on strengthening partnerships and how miners can make the most of the commodity boom, which, in turn, will boost state coffers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.