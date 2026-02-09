WATCH | Miners expected to give SA fiscus a boost

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mining Indaba 2026 has begun under the theme “Stronger Together: Progress Through Partnerships”, highlighting the importance of the industry as an ecosystem. This, at a time when the recent commodity rally could help boost taxes.

Business Day TV caught up with the CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa, Mzila Mthenjane, for his take on strengthening partnerships and how miners can make the most of the commodity boom, which, in turn, will boost state coffers.