Coronation taps insider for finance chief role

Coronation Fund Managers, which has strong employee ownership credentials, has opted to look within its ranks to fill the vacancy of chief financial officer, appointing long-time staffer Aimee Rhoda to the key finance role.

The company, which has about R800bn in assets under management, on Tuesday said Rhoda, a qualified chartered accountant, will assume the role immediately.

“Aimee joined Coronation in 2007 and has held a number of senior roles across finance, tax and remuneration. Prior to her appointment to the board, Aimee served as the head of remuneration and benefits. She also serves as a trustee and served as a director on several Coronation-related entities,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Aimee brings a blend of strong financial, governance and fiduciary expertise to the board. The board would like to congratulate Aimee on her appointment and is confident in her ability to contribute to the success of the company.”

The money manager’s erstwhile CFO, Mary-Anne Musekiwa, resigned in June last year to pursue an international career opportunity.

Her resignation was initially supposed to take effect at the end of November, before the parties had a change of heart, with her eventually leaving the role at the end of June.

Coronation’s investment team demonstrates strong transformation, with about 42% of its total assets under management managed by experienced black investment professionals.

Coronation has had stable leadership over the years, with senior management having an average tenure of 17 years. CEO Anton Pillay has been with the group since 2006 and took over the top role in 2013.