Gold Fields seeks artisanal partnerships amid Ghana tensions

Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser has called on Africa’s mining heavyweights to stop seeing artisanal and small-scale miners as a threat to their operations and open the door to collaboration.

Speaking on a panel at the 2026 Mining Indaba, Fraser said he wanted to be “part of the solution” rather than seeing small-scale mining as a “threat that we need to avoid”.

“In the past, we’ve separated large scale mining from the informal sector, but we are concerned about the social issues and security issues arising from that,” he said.

“When you start having land getting taken, people coming onto our properties, setting up small-scale mining operations - that’s not helpful. It creates security risks and environmental degradation. We need to figure out how to lean in as large-scale miners and find collaborative solutions,” he said.

The comments come as Gold Fields’ relationship with Ghanaian authorities has been strained by the state’s efforts to tighten its control over the local gold sector, including informal operators.

Last year, the country clamped down on mining leases in an effort to consolidate control of its gold exports as part of these efforts.

In April, the country rejected Gold Fields’ application to extend the mining lease of its Damang operation. The parties later reached an agreement to extend the lease by another year if Gold Fields increased its workforce and investment in extending the operation’s lifespan.

Gold Fields holds a 90% stake in Damang, which now only processes stockpiles since it reached the end of its active mining lifespan in 2024, but still holds an estimated gold resource of 2.27-million ounces. The remaining 10% is owned by the Ghanaian government.

Fraser suggested that large-scale mining companies could work with artisanal miners to improve their yields, providing economic benefit to both parties.

Large-scale miners could also provide resources such as skills development and training to artisanal and small-scale miners, he said.

“We recognise as large-scale miners that we have a role to play. We’ve got an opportunity to be part of the solution rather than seeing this as a threat to us. We’ve got to lean in in a different way.”

Ghana, the continent’s biggest gold producer, has undergone significant shifts in recent years to combat illegal mining by laying out a clearer path for small-scale miners to obtain licences and operate.

In May 2025, it tightened restrictions on the informal sector by establishing the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), which is now the only seller, assayer and exporter of all gold produced by Ghana’s informal sector.

Artisanal and small-scale mining is an important contributor to Ghana’s gold exports, which accounted for 57% of the country’s total export revenue in 2024, according to its central bank.

A report published by the WGC in 2024 showed that artisanal and small-scale mining accounts for about 20% of the world’s annual gold supply and about 80% of the total global gold mining workforce.

However, a lack of regulation and formalisation in countries with large artisanal mining communities has been shown to benefit globally connected organised crime networks, including Russian mercenaries and terrorist groups, at the expense of local informal mining communities and governments across Africa and South America.

