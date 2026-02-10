How AI and and precious metals are anchoring 2026 investor strategy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Investors are focusing on AI and precious metals as global markets face rising political tension, trade fragmentation and economic uncertainty.

According to market participants, these assets are increasingly shaping investment strategies, providing growth potential and protection in a volatile environment.

In its recent investor letter, asset manager Peregrine Capital said political and structural changes were driving capital flows and asset allocation decisions. The firm said it has targeted AI-linked investments and store-of-value assets such as gold and platinum group metals (PGMs) to balance growth opportunities with defensive exposure.

AI investments start delivering

According to Perigrine, AI is beginning to deliver measurable returns after years of heavy investment.

Peregrine executive director Justin Cousins said short-term gains had gone to companies selling chips, memory storage devices, data-centre equipment, and power infrastructure, which are benefiting from a generational AI buildout.

In the medium term, he said, ad-tech companies and large cloud service providers are expected to see accelerating growth. “In the longer run, concepts and companies will emerge that are difficult to predict with the current facts that we have,” Cousins added.

He explained that recent revenue growth in cloud and advertising services shows that AI is beginning to generate earnings. “This acceleration in growth, coupled with very reasonable valuation multiples, provides an attractive setup for prospective returns. Critically, all the companies we have exposure to at present have very strong balance sheets,” Cousins said.

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman said AI is stabilising global growth amid geopolitical tension. He added that productivity gains in the US, for instance, are offsetting the effects of higher trade barriers and policy uncertainty, supporting corporate performance.

PGM strategic importance

Gold and PGMs continue to draw investor attention. Peregrine executive chair David Fraser said the underlying drivers that supported these assets in 2025 remain in place. “At this stage, we are sticking to gold and PGMs and, with the renewed interest we have seen in PGM investment demand, they have the potential to outperform gold this period,” Fraser said.

He added that higher prices for gold and PGMs are likely to strengthen South Africa’s macroeconomic position and generate positive spillover effects into the broader economy.

SA positioned for renewed investment

Improving fiscal stability, firmer commodity prices and stabilising energy supply have strengthened South Africa’s investment outlook. Fraser said foreign capital is likely to flow first into listed equities, with mining and renewable energy projects expected to attract direct investment. However, he warned that municipal infrastructure remains a constraint.

Ackerman described 2026 as a critical year for South Africa, “with policy certainty and private-sector participation starting to ease long-standing constraints”.

However, both Fraser and Arckerman cautioned that sustained reform will be essential to maintain growth and investor confidence.

