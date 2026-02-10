Pick n Pay warns investors of wider 2026 losses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pick n Pay has told investors to brace for wider losses for the 2026 financial year after weak trading during the festive season, especially in November.

The retailer said in a trading announcement that its headline loss per share for the year was expected to worsen by more than 20% compared with the loss recorded in the 2025 financial year. The group said sales were lower than expected, which hurt its earlier plan to keep losses at a similar level to last year.

“The expected increase in the 2026 financial year loss per share vs the 2025 financial year is due to the below-expectation turnover noted above impacting on the group’s previous guidance of the 2026 financial year trading loss being ‘broadly in line with the 2025 financial year’,” it said.

For the 48 weeks to February 1, group turnover rose 3.2%, but growth slowed in the second half of the year. Pick n Pay said November trading was particularly poor, reflecting pressure on consumers.

Pick n Pay South Africa grew like-for-like sales 2.9%, but overall sales fell 1.4% as the group continued to close or convert underperforming stores.

Boxer, its discount business, performed much better, with sales up 11.9%. Boxer said last week that sales were strong in September and October, followed by a weaker November as consumers came under strain during the extended Black Friday period. Trading conditions improved gradually in December and January, but not enough to fully offset November’s softer performance.

The weak November performance matches earlier warnings from research firm NIQ, which said Black Friday sales were likely to be flat. NIQ said Black Friday has become overcrowded, with fewer real bargains and shoppers being more careful with their money.

According to NIQ, consumers are comparing prices earlier, avoiding deals that do not offer real savings, and focusing their spending on basic needs rather than non-essential items. Competition is toughest in the lower- and middle-income market, where shoppers are most sensitive to price.

Pick n Pay said sales in its supermarkets dipped in November but improved in December and January. Clothing sales were also weak in the second half but returned to growth in January.

“The performance over the latter 22 weeks of the period was below expectation and the result of a highly constrained market, particularly over the extended Black Friday period,” the group said.

“Like-for-like sales momentum is back on a growth trajectory for PnP SA Supermarkets and recovered to mid-single-digit growth in Pick n Pay Clothing over January.”

Pick n Pay said it had made real improvements in how the business runs and that its recovery will take time.

“While the expected 2026 financial year loss is a disappointment, the group notes the substantial on-the-ground operational improvements that have been achieved to date, and that the Pick n Pay segment’s trading profit recovery will not be linear. Despite the macro challenges, the group continues to deliver on the strategic initiatives designed to return the Pick n Pay segment to profitability.”

Shares in the group rose 0.61% on Monday, closing at R23.10 per share. The stock has had a rough start to the year, declining by more than 7%, extending the 11.4% six-month decline. Meanwhile, Boxer shares are up more than 7% in the past six months.

The group will release its full-year results in late May.