PODCAST | Why Stadio plans to focus on ‘quality at scale’

Stan du Plessis. principal and of CEO of Studio Higher Education.

The strategy for Stadio Higher Education’s rapid expansion by 2030 is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Stan du Plessis, principal and CEO of Studio Higher Education.

Du Plessis outlines his priorities for the private higher education group since taking the role in August 2025.

The group is looking to aggressively expand its enrolment, with a focus on “quality at scale”.

Du Plessis explains the rationale and strategy to put this into practice.

The institution is targeting 80,000 students by the end of the decade through a combination of distance and contact learning.

To make this happen, the group is making investments in campuses, including a new campus in Durbanville.

Stadio, a part of JSE-listed Stadio Holdings, began as a subsidiary of private school company Curro before unbundling in February 2017 to focus exclusively on higher education.

From 2017 to 2018, the group acquired Afda, CA Connect, Embury, Lisof, Milpark Education, Prestige Academy and Southern Business School.

After merging four of its subsidiary brands in 2020, the group owns three registered private higher education institutions, serving about 46,000 students.

Du Plessis discusses Stadio’s make-up, plans for growth, investment in education and rationale for chasing bigger scale.

