First-time buyers drive property market recovery as rates drop

First-time home buyers are emerging as one of the big drivers of demand as borrowing costs ease, reinforcing the view that the market’s tentative recovery is being driven from the bottom up rather than by discretionary upgrading.

According to Seeff Property Group, first-time buyers now make up nearly half of all home sales nationwide, boosted by lower interest rates, fierce bank competition for home loans, and a strong appetite for owning property.

“The decline in interest rates over the past 18 months has materially shifted affordability. On a typical R1.2m home loan, monthly repayments are now more than R1,200 lower than at the peak of the rate cycle, either reducing monthly costs or allowing buyers to stretch slightly higher on price,” said Seeff chair Samuel Seeff.

The recovery, however, remains uneven, reflecting sharp regional price differentials. In inland provinces and coastal regions with lower average prices, first-time buyers account for as much as half of all transactions. By contrast, their share is materially lower in the Western Cape, where elevated prices continue to limit entry-level participation.

“Gauteng’s two biggest metros, Joburg and Tshwane, remain among the few large urban markets where buyers can still find meaningful value in the R1m-R1.3m band, keeping first-time buyer activity intact even as pricier regions struggle to gain traction,” Seeff said.

The recovery is no longer a Western Cape story but becoming widespread. — ooba Home Loans

According to ooba Home Loans, Limpopo and Gauteng South and East were the only regions where the average price paid fell year on year, with the average purchase price in Gauteng South and East dropping to R1.21m, below 2024 levels.

“What is great to see is the improved performance across many regions that were struggling for the past few years, especially in Gauteng, Tshwane and KwaZulu-Natal. The recovery is no longer a Western Cape story but becoming widespread,” ooba said.

The rising demand is starting to boost sentiment across the market.

Lightstone said most estate agents expect South Africa’s residential property market to improve in 2026, with demand likely to stabilise as interest rates ease and consumer sentiment slowly recovers after a period of stagnation.