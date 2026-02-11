M-Pesa’s Lopokoiyit joins Absa for digital banking push

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Absa has confirmed the appointment of M-Pesa boss Sitoyo Lopokoiyit to lead its personal and private banking (PBB) division, adding another layer as the group moves at pace to execute on Pan-African strategy.

The appointment of Kenyan-born Lopokoiyit, first reported by Business Day, is seen at the beginning of an overhaul of the PBB unit, with his strong fintech credentials set to come to the fore in an increasingly digitalised world.

Lopokoiyit, whose appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank, will take over the role in April.

Absa said he brings “deep expertise in financial services, telecoms, customer value propositions and experience, and large-scale business transformation”.

“Since joining Safaricom in 2011, Lopokoiyit held several senior leadership roles, including head of M-Pesa strategy and business development, and has led operations in Tanzania. He has driven the launch of major innovations such as the M-Pesa Super App, Fuliza and strategic partnerships with global platforms including PayPal and AliPay,” it said.

M-Pesa, largely regarded as Africa’s “super app”, was established as a joint venture between Safaricom and Vodacom.

It has grown to be one of Africa’s biggest fintech success stories, with more than 60-million clients and processing about $1bn a day in transactions.

Absa group CEO Kenny Fihla said of Lopokoiyit’s appointment: “This appointment demonstrates Absa’s strategic focus on delivering integrated, customer centric solutions across our personal and private banking franchise while unlocking new growth opportunities.”

Absa’s stock has outperformed the sector since Fihla took over in June 2025, with the stock up more than 44% in the period.

Fihla has emphasised operational excellence at the group, clamping down on the culture of “outsourcing” thinking to consultants.

This as the lender moves to capture as much of the money he said it is “leaving on the table” for rivals to feast on.

Fihla used the group’s investor call in December to highlight key features of the lender’s new strategy, aimed at increasing the group’s return on equity to be on par with its bigger rivals.

Absa said its chief internal audit executive Prabashni Naidoo will from March step into a newly reconstituted role that includes legal, compliance and group secretariat as group chief governance officer.

Naidoo will be replaced by Rushdi Solomons, while Fatima Newman has been appointed chief compliance officer.

“These appointments reflect the depth of talent within Absa and the strength of our succession planning, as well as our ambition to enhance our organisational resilience by bringing onboard expertise from outside the firm to close the gaps in key capability areas,” Fihla said.

“We are building a future fit leadership team, deepening our bench strength, and ensuring the right capabilities are in place to deliver on our strategic ambitions. The appointments also bring significant depth of experience across legal, regulatory, assurance and control disciplines, supporting Absa’s commitment to a strong and resilient governance framework. I am confident our newly appointed leaders will play a significant role in driving the group forward.”