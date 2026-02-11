Minerals Council upbeat about one-stop licensing to cut red tape and carbon costs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A “one-stop shop” for mining licences and environmental approvals could soon be on the table, patching the cracks of policy fragmentation and paving the way to eliminate double-carbon taxing.

Briefing media on the third day of the Mining Indaba, the Minerals Council South Africa struck a hopeful chord about the roll-out of an integrated process for regulatory approvals in the mining sector.

They hope that soon mining companies will be able to obtain environmental authorisations and land and water use licences from one government department in one integrated process.

“The challenge before us today is fragmented policy,” said Shamini Harrington, the council’s senior executive of environment, health, employee relations and legacies.

“This presents a clear opportunity for an integrated, one-stop licensing system covering mining, environmental, water and land-use approvals. A co-ordinated licensing framework would significantly reduce fragmentation and uncertainty.”

The council said that while the proposal has been on the table for some years, there has been “significant progress” towards its implementation recently.

“The first work is already done,” council head of environment Stephinah Mudau told Business Day.

She said the minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment and the minister of mineral & petroleum resources had made progress on integrating their systems by agreeing that all environmental authorisations, water use licences and mining licences should be approved within 300 days.

“The next step will be to integrate all those authorisations into one,” she said.

“Fifteen years ago, it took about 10 years to get a water use licence. There was also fragmentation in terms of environmental authorisation. Even if you had an approved environmental management programme, you were also expected to obtain another environmental authorisation from the department,” Mudau said.

Double taxation risk

Fragmentation between government departments speaks to another key issue threatening the mining industry: carbon taxes. The council said it is “deeply concerned that South Africa’s carbon tax system creates a real risk of double taxation”.

“Under the current design, companies will pay the standalone carbon tax administered by the National Treasury while also facing a punitive R640/tonne for emissions, which they are already paying,” said Harrington.

“This is a very big constraining factor in South Africa — you’ve got two departments taxing the same set of emissions. This complicated and unnecessary mitigation system needs to be addressed with urgency.”

The concerns come as the EU has imposed its carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), placing a significant tax burden on South Africa’s exports to Europe, particularly from emission-heavy industries such as mining.

Harrington said water is also emerging as a strategic risk in the mining industry.

“It is a key input, and growing scarcity poses a growing challenge,” she said.

“Mining activities are anchored to the spatial locations of mineral deposits, which are mainly found in watershed areas that experience water stress and cannot be transferred to areas with greater water supply, thus necessitating long-distance water movement.”