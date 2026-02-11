PODCAST | Saturated’s growth in the spotlight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The growth of digital agency Saturated over seven years is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mamello Mofokeng, founder and CEO of Saturated.

Mofokeng details the journey of her business.

Founded in 2019, Saturated has grown from a small digital agency into a technology and innovation company with multiple lines of business.

The company now offers software as service (SaaS) tools, cloud solutions and digital skills training, as well as work in data analytics, sustainability innovation and creative design.

The young entrepreneur also highlights the value of Telkom’s support, with her business being a part of the telecom operator’s FutureMakers programme.

Telkom’s support has improved operational efficiency, enhanced market access and strengthened capacity building. — Mamello Mofokeng, founder and CEO of Saturated

Telkom FutureMakers is the group’s enterprise and supplier development unit. On one side, FutureMakers focuses on helping to get more small businesses to be part of its supply chain. On the other side, the company actively invests in technology-backed businesses and start-ups.

In 2015, Telkom launched its start-up Future Fund, together with IDF Capital, ploughing R250m into the effort. With this fund now winding up, Telkom partnered with Aions in 2023 to create a venture builder, with R58m being invested to grow technology-focused firms.

According to Mofokeng, since joining the programme, Saturated has increased revenue from R33,700 in 2020 to more than R1.4m in 2024; expanded operations to Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia; doubled its team size and increased its service offerings.

“Telkom’s support has improved operational efficiency, enhanced market access and strengthened capacity building,” said Mofokeng.

She said being associated with the company has opened doors to executive rooms, procurement teams and decision-makers for Saturated.

Mofokeng details her journey in business; growth of her company since founding; the realities of being a smaller technology player; milestones; the value of incubation programmes and advice for other entrepreneurs.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.