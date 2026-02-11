Sirius strengthens board with European industrial property dealmaker appointment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sirius Real Estate is reinforcing its board with the appointment of Ian Watson, a veteran of European industrial property whose track record is closely intertwined with the rise of the multi-let industrial model in the UK and continental Europe.

Watson joins as an independent nonexecutive director at a time when industrial and business park assets remain structurally driven by demand for flexible, well-located space, Sirius said in a statement.

European growth strategy

“Sirius will benefit from his wealth of experience in industrial real estate across the geographies in which we operate, and more than 30 years’ experience of building and managing two very successful public companies in this sector. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy to grow our portfolios in Germany and the UK,” said Sirius chair Daniel Kitchen.

Watson has a long record of building and exiting industrial property platforms. In 1989, he co-founded Ashtenne Holdings with Morgan Jones to invest in UK regional multi-let assets. After listing on the London Stock Exchange in 1997, the pair grew the portfolio to about £750m before selling it in 2005.

They went on to establish Hansteen Holdings in 2005, taking the multi-let model into continental Europe, particularly Germany and the Netherlands. The business later returned to the UK and moved to the London Stock Exchange’s main board, with the portfolio peaking at about €2b (R38bn). Hansteen exited its continental assets in 2017 and sold the predominantly UK-focused group in 2020 for £500m.

In November, Sirius acquired a multi-tenant business park in Hamburg for €31.9m and maintained an active acquisition programme throughout last year, with a particular focus on Germany.