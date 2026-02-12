Access Bank undeterred by failed R2.8bn Bidvest Bank deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Access Bank has shrugged off its collapsed R2.8bn bid to buy Bidvest Bank, insisting the failed transaction will not cause it to withdraw from the South African banking sector in which it sees growth opportunities.

Access Bank was dealt a blow this week when industrial conglomerate Bidvest said it was searching for a new buyer for its tier-2 bank after the deal with the lender imploded.

Bidvest said it was “unfortunate that certain conditions were not fulfilled by Access Bank by the contractually agreed longstop date”, resulting in the termination of the transaction.

Access Bank has now weighed in on the failed transaction, recommitting itself to the South African market.

“The outcome reflects the complexities and extended timelines associated with multi-jurisdictional regulatory and transactional processes, rather than any change in the bank’s strategic intent or assessment of the South African market,” Access Bank said.

“We remain constructively engaged with stakeholders on this transaction towards finding a potential path to closure. This initial outcome does not diminish our confidence in South Africa’s financial ecosystem.

Focus on long-term value

“We remain focused on building Africa’s most respected financial institution, strengthening our trade finance capabilities and delivering long-term value to customers, partners and communities across all our markets.”

Bidvest is divesting from the financial services industry, in which it has fallen short in building scale, and is turning its focus to its core, more profitable businesses.

In December 2024 it thought it had found a buyer for its banking business through a R2.8bn deal with Access Bank, which has not been aborted.

However, the likes of Moody’s have always been lukewarm on the deal. The ratings agency last month downgraded the ratings of Bidvest Bank after a 12-month review of the lender’s ratings, citing the move by the Bidvest group to dispose of its 100% stake in the bank to Nigerian multinational group Access Bank as a reason for the ratings action.

“Affiliate support uplift is unlikely, given Access Bank’s more limited capacity to provide support…. The ratings could be downgraded if there is a material weakening in the standalone credit profile of Bidvest Bank, as evident by a weakening in its solvency and/or liquidity metrics, either now or following the merger with Access Bank,” Moody’s said at the time.