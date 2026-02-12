Altron shares jump on 30% higher earnings outlook

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Listed technology group Altron saw its shares leap up almost a 10th on Thursday as it signalled earnings growth above 30% for the current financial year.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) — which strip out the impact of one-off financial events — for continuing operations is expected to be at least 231c compared to 178c reported the year before.

Continuing operations include Netstar, Altron FinTech, Altron HealthTech, Altron Digital Business, Altron Security, Altron Document Solutions and Altron Arrow, while it excludes Altron Nexus.

Group HEPS is set to be at least 201c compared to the 134c previously reported. This translates to an increase greater than 50%.

At 11.18am, Altron shares were 9.54% firmer at R21.25. So far in 2026, the group has added 6.25% to its market value, now sitting at R8.79bn.

On the same day, the group announced key executive changes for two of its business units.

Altron said Yolanden Moodley had been appointed MD of Altron Document Solutions (ADS), while Warren Mande will take the COO’s office at Netstar.

Moodley succeeds Mande at ADS.

“His appointment brings a sharp focus on operational efficiency and sustainable growth to the division,” said the group.

A 19-year veteran, Moodley’s leadership saw the Xerox Global Services team achieve 78% earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growth, “a testament to his ability to deliver measurable results”.

Moodley’s new mandate is to build on ADS’s “strong foundations while driving new efficiencies and growth opportunities”.

ADS has been recently reintegrated into continuing operations after a review of strategic options, having previously been on the chopping block. In the last financial year, the unit delivered Ebitda of R84m compared with a loss of R74m in the year before.

Mande has been with Altron for 17 years, holding a number of MD roles. His mandate is on maximising Netstar’s operating model, enabling Netstar’s group MD Grant Fraser “to capitalise on emerging mobility trends, unlock new market opportunities through innovation and expand OEM partnerships that deliver value to customers”.

Netstar, the vehicle tracking business competing with the Cartrack, Tracker SA and Mix Telematics (now PowerFleet), is a key business and source of growth in the Altron portfolio.

At the half year, the unit continued its growth trajectory with subscribers growing by 11% to 2.1-million. The SA business delivered strong results, with the turnaround in Australia expected to return that business to profitability and make a positive contribution in the second half of the year.

The group said Mande brought “deep operational expertise” and a proven ability to drive performance during critical growth phases.

“These appointments exemplify our commitment to placing the right leaders in the right roles to drive our transformative growth strategy,” said Werner Kapp, group CEO of Altron.

“Yolanden’s operational expertise positions Altron Document Solutions for continued growth, while Warren’s deep understanding of our business strengthens Netstar’s leadership as we pursue our growth ambitions in new markets.

“By empowering proven leaders through our high-performance culture and maintaining customer obsession at the heart of our purpose-driven strategy, Altron is positioning both businesses to deliver sustained revenue growth and exceptional stakeholder results.”

