Mauritius draws South Africans seeking offshore property returns

By Lindiwe Tsobo

Mauritius has become a destination for South Africans seeking offshore property investments that offer long-term returns and various lifestyle options.

According to Mauritian property developer RED4, the island’s legal and regulatory framework is a key consideration for foreign buyers.

RED4 MD Norbert Koenig said South Africans have increasingly looked offshore due to currency fluctuations, policy uncertainty, and concern about protecting capital.

“Mauritius offers proximity, international connectivity and a legal framework that investors consider reliable,” he said.

Foreign buyers from South Africa now make up the second-largest group of property purchasers on the island.

Koenig highlighted that tax policies, including the absence of capital gains, inheritance and wealth taxes, are also factors influencing investment decisions. Tourism, he added, contributes to rental activity, providing income opportunities for property owners.

Ownership of beachfront property is restricted. More than 90% of the shoreline is reserved for local ownership, limiting direct foreign acquisitions. Most foreign buyers instead purchase apartments located one road back from the beach, which, Koenig said, allows legal ownership while remaining near the coast.

The process of buying property in Mauritius is structured. Most developments for foreign buyers are sold off-plan under VEFA (Vente en l’État Futur d’Achèvement) contracts, a French legal framework that allows buyers to pay in stages during construction while providing legal protections and guarantees for project completion.

Buyers may also access international mortgage finance of up to 60% or fund purchases in foreign currency, said Koenig.