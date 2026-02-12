Pet care defies the downturn to become retail’s fiercest battleground

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While many South African households are cutting back on discretionary spending, the country’s pet care industry has continued to grow, becoming the retail sector’s fiercest battleground.

According to Montego Pet Nutrition MD Johan van Jaarsveld, this is not an “anomaly” but a sign of a deeper shift in consumer behaviour. He said the pet care market, valued at about R8bn a year, has evolved from a luxury category into an essential household expense.

Van Jaarsveld said that towards the end of 2025, about half of South African households reduced discretionary spending, but pet care remained resilient.

“For the 45% of adults who own pets — with some spending as much as R30,000-R60,000 in the first year — this is no longer discretionary. It is part of the household budget that’s protected even when everything else gets cut,” he said.

According to Van Jaarsveld, 97% of pet owners now see their animals as family, a shift he describes as “pet humanisation”, which has reshaped the entire category. Because pets are treated more like children, spending on their wellbeing has become essential rather than discretionary.

He said this is a global pattern also witnessed in the US, where the pet industry continued to grow during the 2008 financial crisis and pet product sales outpaced the wider economy during Covid-19.

“Economists classify pet spending as ‘acyclical’, with demand holding regardless of macroeconomic conditions. When budgets tighten, surveys show consumers cut dining out, personal grooming and fitness. Pet expenditure stays or increases,” he said.

The strength of the category is also visible in retail expansion, with major listed retailers aggressively growing their presence in the sector.

Shoprite, through its Petshop Science brand, had expanded to more than 140 stores by late last year. The retailer has also integrated same-day delivery through the Checkers Sixty60 app.

Woolworths, after acquiring Absolute Pets in 2024, reported 180 Absolute Pets stores by mid-2025. Its strategy combines standalone specialist stores with dedicated pet sections inside larger Woolworths outlets.

Spar has entered the market with its Pet Storey brand and aims to reach 100 stores by the end of 2026.

Van Jaarsveld said this rapid expansion reflects the category’s resilience and long-term potential. He said pet food accounts for the majority of the market’s value and offers retailers strong margins and repeat purchases, as owners are reluctant to switch brands once they find food that works for their animals.

“Pet food accounts for 74% of total pet care market value, with supermarkets and hypermarkets commanding 61.45% of distribution. For retailers, the category offers a rare combination: higher margins than many fast-moving consumer goods staples, strong brand loyalty in an era of promiscuous switching, and basket-building potential as pet owners purchase food, toys, bedding and grooming products in single trips.”

He also said the industry itself is maturing. Manufacturing facilities are being upgraded to international standards, supply chains are becoming more advanced, and some local producers are exporting to developed markets.

According to Van Jaarsveld, the consolidation of previously fragmented players is helping to raise standards and improve efficiency across the sector.

He said the key driver behind all of this remains the human-animal bond. As long as pets are seen as family members, spending on their food and wellbeing will remain protected even when other parts of the household budget are under pressure.

“Ultimately, this industry is not built on spreadsheets or supply chains. It is built on the bond between people and their pets. As the market consolidates, the companies that will succeed are not the ones that simply grow the largest, but the ones that care the most.”