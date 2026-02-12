Standard Bank denies strategic intent in Nedbank, Investec stakes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Standard Bank, whose affiliates have in recent weeks upped their exposure in rival lenders Nedbank and Investec, has sought to allay speculation that these transactions might lead to corporate action.

“The group wishes to inform its shareholders that its subsidiaries, including but not limited to SBG Securities, the Standard Bank of South Africa, Melville Douglas Investment Management, Liberty Group and Standard Bank Jersey, may, in the ordinary course of their investment or trading activities, independently acquire or hold equity securities in other JSE-listed issuers,” the lender, which holds 25% of South Africa’s banking assets, said in a regulatory filing.

Shareholders are advised that these holdings are managed independently by the respective subsidiaries and, unless noted otherwise, do not constitute strategic investments by the group. — Standard Bank regulatory filing

“Standard Bank Group is obliged to aggregate all equity securities held across its various subsidiaries in all JSE-listed issuers and, upon such aggregated holdings crossing prescribed thresholds in any specific issuer, to submit the requisite statutory disclosures.

“Shareholders are advised that these holdings are managed independently by the respective subsidiaries and, unless noted otherwise, do not constitute strategic investments by the group.”

Nedbank, which holds 16% of South Africa’s banking assets, earlier this month said the Standard Bank Group now owns 5.57% of the group’s shares, making it one of the lender’s largest shareholders.

However, Nedbank last week said it might have to retract its initial regulatory filing after Standard Bank raised issues with the announcement.

“The company has since been informed by Standard Bank that its notification was issued to Nedbank in error and that its holdings did not exceed the prescribed 5% threshold,” the lender said.

“Accordingly, shareholders are advised that the initial disclosure communicated by Standard Bank may potentially be retracted. Nedbank Group has duly informed the takeover regulation panel, and this matter is under their formal consideration.”

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest lender by assets, has also increased its stake in Investec to 5.95%, according to a regulatory filing by Investec.