NGO loses years-long court battle against Glencore-linked coal mine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The high court has ruled a non-governmental organisation that has challenged a Glencore-linked coal mining project in Mpumalanga for the past 14 years has no legal standing in a case underscoring the tension between fossil fuel companies and environmental groups.

Dialstat Trading, an entity in which Glencore has a 49.9% interest, has been at loggerheads with Save the Maize Belt Society for more than a decade, an NGO that the court has now found existed for the sole purpose of litigating against the mining company.

The society has brought about eight applications with counter-applications that have been opposed by Dialstat.

Frustrated with the continuous litigation by the society, Dialstat, which has Glencore Coal CEO Murray Houston as one of its directors, demanded that the society provide members’ names.

The names put forward show that the society is dominated by members of the Omar family or people related to them. The Omar family owns a property adjacent to one of the properties on which Dialstat wants to mine coal in furtherance of a mining right awarded in 2010, allowing it to mine coal on various properties in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

Dialstat, which is owed about R350,000 in costs in some of the matters it won against the society, argued before court that it is unable to execute on the cost orders because the society has no discernible property against which this execution may be effected.

It said this meant that the society was litigating without any of the risks ordinary litigants bear of having to pay adverse costs orders and that it is being used solely and impermissibly as a vehicle by means of which the members of the Omar family and associated persons can litigate against Dialstat.

The Pretoria high court last week barred the entity from engaging in continuous litigation in its current form.

Litigation ‘one-way street’

“The society only has life when it is needed for purposes of litigation against Dialstat. While this in and of itself is not objectionable, what is objectionable, at least from the perspective of Dialstat, is that the consequences of litigation are a one-way street into which it must drive facing the oncoming traffic,” judge Anthony Millar said.

“I am compelled to the conclusion that the society was established for no other purpose than to litigate against Dialstat without fear of legal consequence.

“This is an abuse of the separate juristic personality conferred by a universitas personarum [a group of people legally recognised as a single, distinct entity], and it is for this reason that I intend to make the order that I do.”

Glencore would not comment, as the matter is still before the courts.

The Omar family could not be reached for comment.