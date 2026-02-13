Sibanye-Stillwater signs renewable energy deal with NOA Group

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sibanye-Stillwater has signed a new renewable energy supply agreement with energy trader NOA Group, expanding its private renewable energy portfolio.

The companies announced on Friday they had concluded a 138MW renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA), supplying Sibanye’s South African operations with electricity from a mix of solar and wind facilities under a flexible 10-year contract. Delivery is expected to start in 2027/28.

The agreement raises Sibanye-Stillwater’s contracted renewable capacity to 765MW.

The NOA deal follows a separate 10‑year renewable power agreement Sibanye announced last week with energy trader Etana Energy, under which Etana will supply about 220MW a year from late 2027.

Sibanye said renewable energy will supply more than half its South African energy demand by 2028. The company expects annual costs from its renewable portfolio to be 20%–30% below forecast wholesale tariffs, saving it more than R1bn a year.

The miner said the NOA supply is expected to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 433,000 tonnes a year. The company reported that, across all its renewable projects, total emissions could fall by 2.63-million tonnes annually, a 41% reduction compared with 2024 levels.

“We welcome this renewable energy supply agreement with NOA, which is another critical step towards reducing our carbon emissions and achieving our goal of carbon neutrality by 2040,” said Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Richard Stewart.

NOA aggregates electricity from multiple independent producers and delivers it under a single contract. The company now supplies about 1.5 terawatt hours (the equivalent of about 1.7-million South African households) of renewable electricity annually to South Africa’s mining sector.

For Sibanye-Stillwater, this arrangement allows the company to secure renewable energy without owning or developing generation assets directly.

“This transaction reinforces the accelerating shift toward large-scale wheeled renewable energy in the mining industry,” said NOA CEO Karel Cornelissen.

At present about 20% of Sibanye-Stillwater’s renewable portfolio is operational, with the rest of the projects scheduled to start operations between this year and 2028.