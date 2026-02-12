Crisis mode as Tongaat business rescue collapses, threatening 200,000 jobs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cane growers urged urgent government action to keep Tongaat Hullet’s mills running after a rescue collapsed on Thursday, leaving workers, growers and towns that depend on the company facing an uncertain and potentially brutal future.

“The underlying value of the company rests in functional, operating assets — mills that are running, cane that is being processed and a supply of refined sugar that flows to the market. If this operational continuity is not secured, the consequences will extend far beyond one company,” said SA Canegrowers CEO Thomas Funke, adding that the government must “do everything possible” to secure the future of the more-than-a-century-old stalwart.

Funke’s comments came within hours of the business rescue practitioners saying the agreements that underpinned the approved rescue plan have lapsed because Vision, the Robert Gumede-led consortium that has agreed to buy the company’s operating assets, did not meet several non-negotiable funding conditions.

On the brink

The failure of the business rescue, which came after the investor at its centre failed to deliver a multibillion-rand financing package, will put more than 200,000 jobs at risk, hit 27,000 small growers and 1,100 large farms, and put the KwaZulu-Natal rural economy on the brink.

“The entire South African sugar value chain, starting with growers and flowing through to workers, transporters and downstream industries, will be severely destabilised,” said Funke.

Tongaat tumbled into the arms of business rescue practitioners in 2022, buckling under the weight of a working capital gap after dubious accounting practices blew a hole in the balance sheet.

Tech billionaire Robert Gumede emerged as a white knight during the process, which made the rescue of the business viable thanks to the Industrial Development Corporation’s R2.3bn post-commencement facility that covered day-to-day expenses such as salaries and supplier payments.

But Gumede’s Vision Group — whose plan to take ownership of Tongaat assets in exchange for about R8bn for assuming portions of the sugar maker’s debt had secured shareholder and creditor approval — failed to refinance the IDC’s post-commencement facility, to deposit R517m into escrow for the SA Sugar Association and did not provide R75m for concurrent creditors.

With these commitments unmet, and Vision refusing to extend the closing deadline, the practitioners applied for provisional liquidation.

Provisional liquidation begins a legal process in which a court appoints a liquidator to take control of the company’s assets, assess creditor claims and determine whether any parts of the business can be sold as going concerns.

For the state, the failure of the rescue plan adds to a list of deindustrialisation problems facing the IDC and trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau.

The IDC, the mission of which is to act as a countercyclical investor, stepping in when private capital is scarce or risk-averse, is already weighing up buying ArcelorMittal, and now faces a second high-profile workout that tests its risk appetite and sharpens political scrutiny.

“Ensuring continuity of milling operations at Tongaat and protecting grower income must be an urgent priority for the government and the business rescue practitioners of Tongaat, irrespective of the eventual ownership outcome,” said Higgins Mdluli, chair of SA Canegrowers.

Vision Group redirected scrutiny away from the business rescue statement that it failed to deliver funding, saying the failure was the outcome of the business rescue process.

“The filing today follows the failure of the business rescue process to effectively stabilise (Tongaat) operations and maximise a turnaround, leaving liquidation as the necessary legal mechanism to allow secured creditors like Vision to take direct control of the assets and initiate a comprehensive recovery plan of the South African sugar business,” it said in a statement.