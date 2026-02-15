Mustek flags interim earnings surge despite stalled Novus takeover

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mustek expects to report growth in interim earnings of at least 250%, the technology group said on Friday.

Valued at about R877m on the JSE, Mustek is an assembler and distributor of information and communications technology products. The company was established in 1987, with its brand portfolio including Acer, Asus, Samsung and Lenovo. It owns and operates the Mecer brand of computing products.

HEPS, which strips out the effect of one-off financial events, is expected to be 250%-270% higher for the half year to end-December than in the prior comparative period.

The group expects HEPS of 82.13c-86.83c, compared with 23.47c previously.

The improvement in earnings performance was driven “mainly by a material reduction in finance costs and a more favourable foreign exchange, supported by disciplined cost control and improved contributions from equity-accounted investments”, said the group.

For the year to end-June 2025, the group reported an 8.3% uptick in HEPS to 72.73c, despite a nearly 15% drop in revenue to R7.2bn, due to a stronger second-half performance.

This comes as the takeover of Mustek by Novus has been put on hold. While the Competition Commission and Competition Tribunal approved the deal subject to certain conditions, the takeover regulation panel (TRP) has created a big hurdle.

In January, Novus refused to up its offer for Mustek by 18% as ordered by the TRP after an investigation that has effectively stalled the transaction.

At the time, the company planned to appeal the ruling.

Initially, the TRP had approved Novus’ firm intention on November 15 2024, but on February 24 2025 it ruled that the DK Trust, Mustek’s biggest shareholder, acted in concert with Novus during the transaction and withdrew its approval.

The DK Trust represents the interests of Mustek founder David Kan, who died in May 2022.

The company expects to release its financial results for the period on or about February 25.

A thinly traded security, Mustek shares closed 4.45% higher on Friday at R15.25.