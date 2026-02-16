PODCAST | Stub boss details software integration partnership with Capitec

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stub’s accounting software partnership with Capitec is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tayla Dandridge, co-founder and CEO of stub.

Dandridge details her company’s journey, strategy and outlook.

In October, Capitec signed a deal to integrate local start-up stub’s accounting software for small and micro businesses into its banking platform.

The deal forms part of Capitec’s broader strategy to take up a bigger piece of SA’s fast-growing informal and micro-business sector, which accounts for an estimated R750bn in annual turnover.

Competing in an accounting software market dominated by Xero, QuickBooks, Sage, Zoho and others, stub has positioned itself as “a simple and affordable alternative” to spreadsheets and other manual accounting solutions.

Founded in 2023, the company specialises in building software that makes it as easy as possible for business owners with no finance experience or expertise to track sales, manage expenses, get paid and access financial records in real time.

According to Dandridge, the solution even automatically reconciles payments with associated invoice numbers and categorises expenses to the appropriate accounts, “saving small business owners time and effort”.

Dandridge outlines the deal with Capitec, stub’s founding, competition in the accounting space, and the team’s plans for growth.

