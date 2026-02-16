Trellidor eyes growth as UK crime and security demand rises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Security barrier manufacturer Trellidor is positioning itself to benefit from rising crime levels in the UK, even as falling revenue and weak domestic demand weigh on overall performance.

The company’s latest annual report highlights the UK as a key growth market, driven by persistent crime and heightened awareness of security risks among households and businesses. Rising incidents of theft, fraud and shoplifting have reinforced demand for physical security products such as barriers, gates and shutters.

“Crime incidents [in the UK] are regular and support the increased investment into loss-prevention systems by the corporate, small, medium and micro enterprises, and residential markets. Further, the increased awareness of incidents of sabotage and terror support investment into systems that utilise the group’s products,” said CEO Terry Dennison.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Crime Survey data for the year to end-March 2025 recorded about 9.4-million headline crime incidents in England and Wales, a 7% increase from the previous year. Fraud rose 31%, while shoplifting jumped 20% to its highest level in more than two decades. Police recorded 166,577 home burglaries during the year, averaging 456 break-ins daily, according to Cladco, a roofing sheet and fencing manufacturer and supplier in the UK.

This trend is strengthening investment in loss-prevention systems across residential, commercial and small business sectors, creating favourable conditions for security providers.

Trellidor’s UK division saw revenue fall 14.7% due to the completion of a one-off project in the previous year, but underlying market performance was better. Revenue excluding project contracts increased by more than 55%, indicating robust ongoing demand.

Expanding UK footprint

The company said it is expanding its footprint in the UK as part of a broader strategy to restore shareholder value. This includes growing international operations, strengthening franchise networks and targeting commercial and retail customers.

The shift towards the UK and other international markets comes as Trellidor faces continued pressure in its home market. Group revenue from continuing operations fell 8.9% to R367.1m, while operating profit dropped 28.3% to R39.8m.

Weak economic conditions and constrained household spending have dampened demand in South Africa, where crime remains widespread. An estimated 1.5-million housebreaking incidents occurred nationally in 2024/25, affecting 5.7% of households, according to Stats SA, yet economic strain limits discretionary spending on security upgrades.

Trellidor’s strategy centres on expanding in markets where security demand is rising and consumer spending is more resilient. With crime trends in the UK reinforcing the need for protective systems, the company sees international expansion as a driver of recovery and long-term growth.