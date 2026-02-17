Allan Gray not ‘betting the farm’ on SA’s economic recovery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Asset manager Allan Gray says it is not positioning its portfolio to “bet the farm” on South Africa’s economic recovery, with the company anchoring its exposure to the domestic equities market on defensive rand hedges such as British American Tobacco (BAT).

The JSE rallied more than 50% in value in 2025, adding about R5-trillion to its market cap. However, Allan Gray is cautious about this growth and the drivers behind it, saying this does not necessarily talk to strong domestic fundamentals.

“In this context, it is worth noting that in 2025 — a year of lacklustre domestic economic growth — South African government bonds performed remarkably well and the FTSE/JSE all share index returned over 40%,” Raine Adams, ESG analyst at Allan Gray, said.

“However, it was not SA Inc stocks that drove this performance; rather, it was the gold and platinum group metal miners rallying well over 100% on the back of higher metal prices. Many SA Inc counters, including quality retailers like Shoprite, Clicks and Mr Price, declined in value.

“[In] stocks we are seeing greater opportunities, but valuation remains paramount. Our domestic positioning favours businesses where we believe the economic risks are already more than reflected in prices and businesses capable of delivering growth even if the recovery unfolds more slowly than hoped, providing downside protection while still allowing clients to participate in a moderate growth outcome.”

The surge in the price of gold and platinum group metals (PGMs) in 2025 saw mining groups with exposure to the metals soar on the JSE.

Gold Fields has surged 145% over the past year, valuing the company at R777bn, while that of Harmony is up 54% in the period, valuing the company at R213bn. AngloGold Ashanti has surged 182% with the group fast approaching the R1-trillion valuation mark.

Valterra Platinum, spun off from the Anglo American stable a year ago, has leapt 125% over the past year, valuing the group at nearly R400bn, while Sibanye has surged 280%, valuing the group at R190bn.

Asset manager Coronation has bemoaned capital allocation decisions by gold majors amid high gold prices, saying not enough cash was returned to shareholders.

The asset manager, which recently reported nearly R800bn in assets, continues to be underweight on gold and has moved underweight on platinum group metals.

Portfolio managers at Coronation, in a note reviewing its Top 20 Fund for the last quarter of 2025, said after many decades of investing in commodity-driven markets they are certain of the cyclicality of all commodity industries and are wary of investing heavily at the top of the cycle.

On the economy, Allan Gray has stuck to its guns that South Africa’s reform process would unfold over a longer horizon than consensus expectations.

“The reform agenda has nonetheless crossed a threshold, with early signs of progress emerging: greater stability in and performance from state-owned enterprise leadership, the gradual opening of historically monopolised sectors to private sector expertise and competition, and a stronger legislative emphasis on accountability,” Adams said.

“Translating these green shoots into sustained economic growth — even at a 3%-plus pace — will now hinge on the pace and consistency of implementation, alongside a far tougher stance on crime and corruption. On both fronts we believe South Africa’s track record warrants some caution.”