Mining group Afrimat warns of tough trading conditions as cheap imports bite

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shares in multi-commodity miner Afrimat fell on Tuesday after it warned that trading conditions in South Africa will remain difficult without fair-trade protections.

The company, whose share plunged more than 6% on the day, said in a regulatory filing that it is feeling the impact of pedestrian economic growth and cheap imports.

“It is time for our political leadership to make sound economic decisions, collaborate more actively with the private sector, and demonstrate performance and tangible outcomes supported by strong economic objectives,” the group said.

Cheap imports have devastated several industries, including steel, poultry, textiles and sugar. South Africa’s car manufacturing industry is also undergoing a structural shift, with imports from China and India becoming dominant players in the local market.

Afrimat, which produces and supplies construction materials, cement, iron ore, anthracite, phosphate and industrial minerals, also weighed in on the future of ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) and its long steel businesses — with protracted backroom talks ongoing between stakeholders to find a long-term solution.

Amsa is a key high-volume, local customer for Afrimat’s bulk commodities segment.

“Afrimat remains in ongoing discussions with Amsa and eagerly awaits the outcome of its discussions with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC),” Afrimat said.

“Not only is this outcome fundamental to Afrimat, but it is critical for South Africa. Beyond safeguarding thousands of jobs, it also sustains South Africa’s industrialisation rather than allowing another vital industry to collapse.”

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that South African steel processors have approached the IDC with a proposal to help take control of Amsa’s long steel unit.

Afrimat is scouring the domestic and international markets to bring its rare earth project, Glenover, online.

“Rare earth processing is highly complex and strategically important. Afrimat’s technical team has performed extensive testing both locally and internationally, assessing different processing methods to achieve the best recovery,” it said.

“Afrimat has chosen project strength over speed and has invested the time needed to position a globally competitive project. Discussions have begun with reputable international players to partner with Afrimat on this project, both technically and financially.”

The group in 2021 acquired mining and fertiliser company Glenover Phosphate for about R550m to further diversify its portfolio.