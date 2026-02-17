Sirius Real Estate raises £77m to fund German acquisitions, defence-sector exposure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sirius raised £77m (R1.68bn) this week for acquisitions in Germany in an oversubscribed offer, with the money to be used to expand its exposure to defence-related tenants.

The JSE- and London-listed group will issue 75.5-million new shares at 102p each — a 1% premium to its previous close and above its 30-day volume-weighted average price, it said in a statement.

“The net proceeds will enable the company to execute on two attractive acquisition opportunities in Germany with a particular focus on defence-related assets and tenants in the near term, with an estimated total value of about €130m (R2.47bn)," the group said.

The share sale increases the number of shares the company has by about 5%, bringing the total to just under 1.59-billion once the new shares start trading.

The transaction was led by Berenberg and Peel Hunt as joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners, with PSG Capital acting as South African adviser and sole bookrunner for the South African placing.

“The two German acquisitions offer high occupancy and stable income, complement our existing assets and increase our exposure to the growing defence sector. — Andrew Coombs, Sirius CEO

CEO Andrew Coombs, along with certain directors and prescribed officers, participated in the capital raise by subscribing for approximately £100,000 of new ordinary shares in aggregate, an indication of confidence in the group’s growth plans.

“The oversubscribed fundraise, priced in line with our adjusted net asset value (NAV), shows strong support for our strategy and portfolio.

“The two German acquisitions offer high occupancy and stable income, complement our existing assets and increase our exposure to the growing defence sector.

“We will continue disciplined capital allocation to achieve our medium-term funds from an operations target of €175m,” Coombs said.

The group said it remains focused on disciplined capital allocation and recycling as it progresses with its acquisition pipeline in Germany and the UK.

Earlier this month, Sirius strengthened its board with the appointment of Ian Watson, a seasoned expert in European industrial property whose career has been closely linked to the growth of the multi-let industrial model across the UK and continental Europe.