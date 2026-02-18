Capitec Bank overtakes FirstRand as it hits record valuation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Capitec Bank, locked in a battle with FirstRand for the top banking valuation, has added nearly R60bn in market value over the past month, accelerating after a bullish trading update signalled a profit surge for the year to February.

The rally in the group’s stock, which equates to about R1.6bn a day over the past 36 days, has seen Capitec’s value reach a new record of R542.4bn — almost R8bn more than FirstRand, which has a market value of R534.7bn.

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, is South Africa’s third most valuable banking group, valued at R522.7bn on the JSE.

Absa and Nedbank are further off, valued at R235.3bn and R134.4bn, respectively, while Investec Ltd is worth R39.7bn.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Capitec now holds a rare status in South Africa’s banking industry as the country’s largest banking group by customer numbers, with its 25-million-strong client base, and the most valuable banking group — a rare feat for a bank less than 30 years old—competing with lenders with a track record stretching more than 100 years.

Capitec last week told investors that its profit for the 2026 financial year might come in as high as R17bn — the same as Nedbank reported in its most recent financial year, underlining the strides made by the group over the past two decades.

Read: Capitec profit set to rival Nedbank as earnings surge

The expected profit surge is due to an increase in clients and transaction volumes in the period.

The Stellenbosch-based lender on Wednesday advised investors that its profit for the year to end-February might increase by up to 25% from the record R13.7bn headline earnings it reported in the previous year, cementing the group’s consistent growth and market-leading return on equity.

Business expansion

While Capitec is doubling down on the South African market, having set its sights on disrupting the insurance and business banking segments, its rivals, who still control a large chunk of the industry’s assets, are looking to scalable growth opportunities in East Africa.

Nedbank last month moved to purchase a controlling stake in Kenyan lender NCBA for R13.9bn in a bid to diversify its earnings base and strengthen its presence in higher-growth African markets.

Standard Bank and Absa are also on the hunt for deals in Kenya, a high-growth market ripe for consolidation after policymakers introduced legislation that sharply increased the minimum capital requirement for lenders.