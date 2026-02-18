Demand-led recovery takes shape in SA’s housing market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After years of post-pandemic adjustment, the South African housing market is shifting to one increasingly shaped by rising demand.

This is courtesy of stabilising household finances, lower inflation and a less restrictive monetary policy environment.

Early signs show a demand-led rebound. Estate agent sentiment jumped to 75% in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting faster sales, more buyer inquiries, and shorter selling times, according to an FNB residential property market report.

“Historically, transaction volumes tend to recover before prices, and this pattern is already emerging. Rising activity is a sign of normalisation rather than overheating, as buyers cautiously re-enter the market,” said FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

“Residential construction remains subdued, constrained by weak developer confidence, high building costs, and limited appetite for speculative projects.”

Read: First-time buyers drive property market recovery as rates drop

Data from ooba Home Loans’ fourth-quarter 2025 report shows that easing consumer inflation and lower interest rates are beginning to boost home loan activity in South Africa.

Despite a modest uptick in apartment and entry-level housing completions late last year, overall construction remains well below long-term norms. This structural tightness is keeping oversupply in check, ensuring that improved affordability fuels higher market activity rather than unnecessary price pressure, Mkhwanazi added.

Residential construction remains subdued, constrained by weak developer confidence, high building costs, and limited appetite for speculative projects. — Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist

House price growth remains moderate but positive. After a steady rise last year, nominal prices are expected to continue climbing slightly above inflation, pointing to modest real gains.

This points to modest real price growth and a more stable, mature market. Segment and regional dynamics vary: the affordable tier (below R750,000) is still lagging, as first-time buyers remain sensitive to interest rates, according to FNB. However, Seeff Property Group notes that these buyers are starting to drive renewed demand.

Meanwhile, the middle segment (R750,000–R2.6m) is seeing stronger activity, particularly for well-priced stock, while the upper-mid segment (R2.6m–R3.6m) remains the most active, with high sentiment and faster sales.

Luxury market returns

Confidence in the luxury market above R3.6m is returning, and regionally, the Western Cape leads in activity and speed, Gauteng shows steady recovery, and KwaZulu-Natal is gradually improving.

Provincial housing markets are moving at different speeds. Gauteng is steadily picking up, with more buyers and stronger sentiment. The Western Cape is still the fastest, though buyers remain cautious.

In KwaZulu-Natal, fewer buyers are active, but deals are happening faster, pointing to a thinning market. The Eastern Cape is seeing growing interest, but some homes are staying on the market longer, keeping agent expectations in check, the report noted.

“Overall, the housing market outlook points to the early stages of a steady, balanced recovery. Anchored inflation, easing yet disciplined monetary policy, rising real incomes, and structurally tight supply are creating conditions for gradual growth in activity and moderate house price increases,” Mkhwanazi said.