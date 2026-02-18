DRDGold ups dividend as gold prices soar

Companies

The miner reported a doubling of headline earnings per share for the six months to end-December

The Ergo gold recovery plant, run by DRDGold in Brakpan.
DRDGold rewarded shareholders with a higher dividend as record gold prices fuelled another stellar half.

The miner, a subsidiary of precious metals giant Sibanye Stillwater, reported a near-doubling in headline earnings per share to 223.2c for the six months ended December.

Revenue was up by a third year on year at R5.05bn, while operating profit jumped 72% to R2.71bn.

The group declared a dividend of 50c per share, up by two thirds on an annual basis.

Shares in DRDGold have gained 180% in the past year as geopolitical uncertainty, US President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policies and ongoing wars drive a flock to safe-haven bullion.

The results come two weeks after DRDGold concluded a five-year wage agreement with labour unions at its Ergo operations, guaranteeing blanket annual wage increases of 6%-7.5% over the period.

