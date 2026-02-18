DRDGold ups dividend as gold prices soar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ergo gold recovery plant, run by DRDGold in Brakpan.

DRDGold rewarded shareholders with a higher dividend as record gold prices fuelled another stellar half.

The miner, a subsidiary of precious metals giant Sibanye Stillwater, reported a near-doubling in headline earnings per share to 223.2c for the six months ended December.

Revenue was up by a third year on year at R5.05bn, while operating profit jumped 72% to R2.71bn.

The group declared a dividend of 50c per share, up by two thirds on an annual basis.

Shares in DRDGold have gained 180% in the past year as geopolitical uncertainty, US President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policies and ongoing wars drive a flock to safe-haven bullion.

The results come two weeks after DRDGold concluded a five-year wage agreement with labour unions at its Ergo operations, guaranteeing blanket annual wage increases of 6%-7.5% over the period.

Business Day