Glencore deepens DRC ties to expand Kamoto Copper Company

Excavators and drillers at work in an open pit at Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine 110km northwest of Lubumbashi in Congo's copper-producing south, owned by miner Freeport McMoRan, Lundin Mining and state mining company Gecamines.

Commodity giant Glencore said it had unlocked an array of long-term mining titles and leases from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) state-owned Gécamines after reaching a land access agreement for its Kamoto Copper Company (KCC).

In exchange, Gécamines “maintains the rights to any ore reserves extracted from within the leased land package”, Glencore said.

The deal will allow Glencore to extend KCC’s remaining lifespan to about two decades by expanding its tailings storage facility and waste rock dump capacities, it said.

It comes just two weeks after Glencore announced it would sell 40% of its Congolese assets, which include KCC and its Mutanda mine, to Orion Critical Mineral Consortium, a group whose stated mission is to support the US and its allies to secure their domestic critical mineral supplies.

The consortium includes America’s International Development Finance Corporation and the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investment fund ADQ.

Glencore CEO Gary Nagle said earlier this month that the company and Orion would look for opportunities to expand and develop the assets in conjunction with the DRC government and Gécamines.

KCC is a partnership between Glencore and Gécamines and the DRC state. The local government also owns a 5% stake in the Mutanda mine.

Bloomberg reported last year that Glencore had been holding talks about selling a stake in its biggest African copper mine, Kamoto.

Mark Davis, COO of Glencore Copper’s Africa region, said on Wednesday that the agreement would allow it to “unlock the full potential of KCC by increasing efficiencies at the mine, facilities and other key infrastructure requirements”.

The expanded land access should help the operation increase its annual output to about 300,000 tonnes of copper and raise its lifespan into the mid-2040s, he said.

Glencore reported basic earnings of 3c per share for the year to end-December, up from a 13c loss in 2024.

Revenue was up 7% at $247.54bn, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation slipped 6% to $13.51bn.

The group cited lower energy and steelmaking coal prices, which were partially offset by stronger metal prices and the first full-year contribution of its Elk Valley Resources asset.