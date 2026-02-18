PODCAST | A marketer’s journey: Mdikane on branding at Momentum

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Qhawekazi Mdikane, the executive head of brand marketing at Momentum.

The life of a marketer at one of SA’s largest financial firms is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Qhawekazi Mdikane, executive head of brand marketing at Momentum, who has more than 20 years of experience building and transforming brands at top multinationals, including South African Breweries and L’Oréal.

Mdikane explains her entry into executive leadership, her approach to learning new organisations and problem-solving in a corporate environment.

She also details the evolution of Momentum’s marketing and brand building strategy, and explains that a big part of her mission is making sure that Momentum is top of mind when local consumers are looking for insurance.

Mdikane outlines Momentum’s approach to marketing; her career as a marketer; mentorship; and advice for young people.

Her career highlights include the launch of Flying Fish and the repositioning of Castle Lite.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

For more episodes, subscribe to Simplecast﻿.