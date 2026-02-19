Araxi eyes global expansion with R1bn Pay@ acquisition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Araxi is looking to expand its offering to banking and corporate clients, while growing its international footprint with the R1bn takeover of fintech operator Pay@.

The group, previously trading as Capital Appreciation, is valued at R2.49bn and is no stranger to acquisitions. The company listed as a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) on the JSE and raised R1bn through a private placement of shares in late 2015.

This week, Araxi announced it has agreed to acquire the controlling stake in Pay@ Group for R1bn. This will be settled in cash, comprising R200m from the Araxi’s existing cash reserves and R800m of senior debt already committed.

Pay@ is one of the South Africa’s largest payment providers.

According to Araxi, it has the largest independent payments processing platform in the country with more than 9,000 retailer locations, more than 150,000 mobile point-of-sale (POS) payment points, millions of downloads and more than 15 digital payment platforms for banks, telcos, voucher providers and fintech operators.

An attraction is the payments company’s geographic spread.

The company’s customers are enterprises and small and medium enterprises in areas such as pay-TV, money remittance, financing and insurance, as well as public sector organisations in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Lesotho.

The proposed acquisition is expected to enhance Araxi’s payments capabilities “significantly, enabling the group to deliver an expanded, more competitive and unique offering to its enterprise clients across South Africa”. In addition, the acquisition is anticipated “to unlock meaningful regional growth opportunities across Africa and other international markets”.

For the 12 months to end-February 2025, Pay@ generated R271.2m in revenue, up 26.5% from the previous year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 30.3% to R130.2m.

Araxi highlighted that the 19-year-old company has no third-party, interest-bearing debt on its balance sheet and has grown organically to date, relying on internal profits and cash generation.

Araxi expects its own gearing levels post the transaction to be “relatively modest and comfortably serviced by operational cash flows”. The group does not have any material interest-bearing third-party debt.

Araxi CEO Bradley Sacks said: “This transaction unites two leading participants operating in different areas of the South African payments ecosystem. By leveraging our complementary strengths we will deliver a powerful, end-to-end fintech proposition for clients and unlock significant value for stakeholders.

“With no overlapping products, Araxi and Pay@ together create a seamless platform that supports faster innovation, broader solutions and greater long-term value.”

The company processed more than R60bn in transaction value over the past 12 months with a compound annual revenue growth of 22% in the past three years.

Over the years, the group’s acquisition pipeline has been busy, having acquired 100% of African Resonance, Dashpay and Synthesis Software Technologies as well as a 17.45% interest in Resonance Australia. It also has a 35% stake in the government messaging platform GovChat.