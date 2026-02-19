Blu Label set to report R5.2bn hit on Cell C listing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Blu Label Unlimited is set to report a drop in interim earnings due to losses from its investment in Cell C and expenses related to the mobile provider’s listing on the JSE.

On Thursday the group ― which sells prepaid vouchers for cellphone data, airtime and electricity ― said it expects headline earnings per share, which strip out the effect of once-off financial events, to be 14%-18% lower than the 46.01c previously reported. This translates into a range of 37.68c-39.52c for the period.

Included in its earnings for the period is a net loss of R5.2bn related to the group’s investment in Cell C, which has been added back to its headline earnings.

According to the group, the loss comprises R6bn recognised on the disposal of The Prepaid Company’s (TPC’s) investment in Cell C and Comm Equipment Company. Cell C’s listing had been at a market value of R9bn, partially offset by a gain of R841m on the remeasurement of the previously held interest when TPC acquired control of Cell C.

Having taken control of Cell C in September 2025, they embarked on a series of transactions in preparation for the mobile operator’s stock market floatation. As part of this, TPC — through which Blu Label holds its stake in Cell C — sold 50.45% of its holding. In addition, the group disposed of Comm Equipment Company (CEC) to Cell C.

With all of this done, Blu Label now holds a 49.47% interest in Cell C, meaning it is no longer a subsidiary. Cell C is now equity accounted by Blu Label.

Excluding Cell C and CEC performances for the period, all extraneous items relating to the pre-listing restructuring of Cell C and a goodwill impairment, Blu Label would have reported revenue of R5bn, gross income of R1.353bn, together with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of R535m and net profit after tax of R389m.

Core headline earnings would have totalled R398m, equating to 44.19c per share on this metric.

By market close, Blu Label’s share price was down 3.13% at R9.60, valuing the company at R8.77bn.