Cell C boss Mendes bullish about mobile operator growth to boost subscribers

The head of South Africa’s fourth-largest mobile operator sees its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business as the group’s best chance to once again top 20-million customers.

Over the years, Cell C has positioned itself as the network provider for non-telecom operators that want to provide mobile services. These include FNB, Standard Bank Mobile and Pick n Pay, who lease network infrastructure from mobile operators to sell data and voice services to their customers. Capitec and Old Mutual also use Cell C’s network for their services.

South Africa’s MVNO market, which is expected to reach 10-million customers, has become more crowded after a requirement that mobile network operators host at least three MVNOs as part of their spectrum licence conditions from 2022.

Cell C boss Jorge Mendes wants to capture that growth for his company’s benefit.

The company registered whole revenue growth of 22.5% year on year to R840m for the six months to end-November, underpinned by momentum in the MVNO platform. Cell C now has more than 5.1-million MVNO home location register (HLR) subscribers on its books.

Combined with the company’s 8.6-million prepaid and postpaid customers, the base sits at about 13.8-million.

“At Cell C’s peak it was somewhere about 21-million [customers],” Mendes told Business Day.

“When you look at our growth rate on MVNOs, we can get there over the coming years. The trajectory is very powerful.”

In his view, competition from MVNOs also helps to sharpen Cell C’s offering.

“The worst option is to not have MVNOs, remain lethargic and defensive, and then try to protect our customer base from the banks and retailers … it’s not sustainable.”

He attributes the success of their MVNO partners to “strong distribution channels, strong digital channels, strong customer bases and high utility products. The likes of Shoprite, Capitec and FNB … these guys have got power.”

This may explain the downfall of now defunct MVNO players Red Bull, Trace TV and Virgin Mobile, which lacked physical or digital distribution, fixed customer bases or high-utility products. In essence, they were starting from scratch in telecom, competing against large established players such as Vodacom and MTN, which failed.

Globally, the MVNO market was valued at more than $78bn in 2023 and is expected to reach almost $140bn by 2030.

For several years the largest MVNO player in South Africa was FNB. However, Capitec Connect has now emerged as the biggest, with 1.2-million customers, relegating FNB Connect to second place, with about 1-million.

MVNOs constitute about 2% of total mobile subscribers in SA.

This comes as Cell C, which was listed on the JSE in November, grew revenue 1.8% to R5.68bn in the interim period while operating profit surged to R3.93bn from R546.2m a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were 1.1% lower at R917.4m, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) amounted to 20,584c.

The group’s prepaid business reported revenue of about R2.7bn in a highly competitive market — up 1.6% year on year, driven by the unwinding of historically high airtime discounts. Prepaid subscribers grew by just more than 1-million.