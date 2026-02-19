Gold Fields to return $1.7bn in dividends, buybacks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gold Fields will return $1.7bn (R27.3bn) in dividends and share buybacks for the year ended December as management bets on the miner’s market momentum.

The company rewarded investors with $253m (R4.06bn) in special dividends (R4.50 a share) and $100m (R1.6bn) in share buybacks at the release of its full-year results.

Added to this is a base dividend of R25.50 for the year, more than double that of the previous year, in line with the company’s dividend policy.

The total distribution to shareholders equates to 54% of the group’s adjusted free cash flow for 2025.

The vote of confidence comes as Gold Fields’ market value has soared 140% in the past year as geopolitical uncertainty keeps gold prices on a steady ascent.

The gold major, dual-listed on the JSE and New York Stock Exchange, has maintained its momentum after a record market performance in 2025, sending its market cap above R800bn in recent weeks.

Along with AngloGold Ashanti, the group is on track to become the first South African gold producer with a R1-trillion market cap.

Gold Fields reported $3.57bn (R57.3bn) in profit attributable to its owners for last year, up from $1.25bn (R20.06bn) in 2024.

Revenue for the year increased by 68% to $8.75bn (R140.4bn) due to a 45% higher gold price of $3,496 per ounce and 16% higher gold-equivalent ounces sold.

All-in sustaining cost was $1,927/oz (R30,919), up slightly from $1,873/oz (R30,051) in 2024.

Headline earnings per share attributable to the parent company were more than double year on year at $2.88 (R46.21).

Business Day