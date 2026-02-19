SA listed property moves from headwinds to momentum as discounts narrow

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s listed property sector is now trading at a relatively tight 3%-4% discount to net asset value. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

South Africa’s listed property sector has turned a corner. After years of rate pressure, weak demand and investor scepticism, the asset class is moving out of survival mode and building renewed momentum.

According to analyst Keillen Ndlovu’s research, the sector is now trading at a relatively tight 3%-4% discount to net asset value (NAV) — a marked improvement from the steep gaps of the past. The narrower discount reflects growing investor confidence and a market that is beginning to price in stability and renewed momentum.

(Ruby-Gay Martin)

“Lots of deals have been done at around book value over the last year or two, initially focused on disposals to help strengthen balance sheets and reduce loan-to-value (LTV) levels, but lately we’ve seen both acquisition and disposal activity,” he said.

Some of the most active listed counters on both the acquisition and disposal fronts this year include Vukile, Growthpoint and Hyprop. Vukile acquired Berceo Shopping Centre and disposed of nine retail parks, Growthpoint swapped Discovery Phase 1 for full ownership of Phase 2, and Hyprop sold its stake in Woodlands Boulevard mall, highlighting a sector actively reallocating capital and building momentum.

Leading the charge

Ndlovu said logistics is leading the charge towards NAV, followed by retail and offices. Prime and A‑grade offices are recovering fastest, with vacancies in decentralised offices at historically low levels — 5.9% in Durban and 3.7% in Cape Town. Johannesburg and Pretoria remain elevated at 14.5% and 11.7% but vacancies are steadily declining, signalling gradual improvement in the office sector.

“Logistics remains a strong performer, though rental growth is slowing. Retail has done well but faces rising competition and store cannibalisation while online shopping grows rapidly. Township and rural retail stays robust, though Pick n Pay’s performance remains a concern for landlords,” he said.

Meanwhile, offices continue to recover off a very low base and vacancies have continued to decline over the past few quarters. Some underperforming offices are being taken off the market to do residential conversions, Ndlovu said.

Additionally, more asset managers are increasing allocations to the listed property sector, driven by stronger property fundamentals across all sectors and supported by lower interest rates and bond yields.

“The sector’s income growth is now positive and more sustainable, with 5%–7% earnings growth expected in 2026. Payout ratios average 87%, while some Reits have raised them, and balance sheets are stronger with LTVs at about 36%–37%. Cash flow and interest cover ratios have also improved, Ndlovu said.