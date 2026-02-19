Special dividends and buybacks benefit Gold Fields investors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gold Fields declared a bumper $253m (R4bn) special dividend in line with the capital allocation commitments it made to investors at its capital markets day in November.

This is as markets pay close attention to capital allocation decisions made by gold mining houses at a time of record-high gold prices.

Gold Fields, which on Thursday released its year to end-December 2025 results, also announced a $100m (R1.6bn) share buyback —another boon for shareholders.

All in all, Gold Fields would have returned to its investors an eye-watering $1.7bn (R27.3bn) in dividends and share buybacks.

The total distribution to shareholders equates to 54% of the group’s adjusted free cash flow for 2025.

The share buyback comes while Gold Fields’ market value has soared 140% in the past year as geopolitical uncertainty keeps gold prices on a steady ascent.

The gold major, dual-listed on the JSE and New York Stock Exchange, has maintained its momentum after a record market performance in 2025, sending its market cap above R800bn in recent weeks.

With AngloGold Ashanti, the group is on track to become the first South African gold producer with a R1-trillion market cap.

Gold Fields in November laid out an ambitious growth plan for the next five years, a period it projects will see it rake in about $20bn in cash flow from operations.

The group is also planning to spend about $2bn in discretionary investments over the next five years as it looks to use the cash windfall from record gold prices to build a business for the future, with the investments set to support the group’s target of 2.5-million to 3-million ounce production profile well beyond 2030.

This, as the gold miner said, has a clear pathway to producing 3-million ounces of gold a year by 2030.

The group also plans to spend about $6bn in base dividends in the five-year planning period, excluding $500m in special dividends, share buybacks, or a combination of the two that it plans to pay to shareholders in the next two years.

The group on Thursday reported $3.57bn in profit attributable to its owners for last year, up from $1.25bn in 2024.

Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser.

Revenue for the year increased 68% to $8.75bn due to a 45% higher gold price of $3,496/oz and 16% higher gold-equivalent ounces sold.

All-in sustaining cost was $1,927/oz, up slightly from $1,873/oz in 2024.

Headline earnings per share attributable to the parent company were more than double year on year at $2.88.

Group CEO Mike Fraser said he is pleased with the results.

“At our inaugural Capital Markets Day, we provided a five-year outlook for the group, with five-year profiles for individual assets. This outlook demonstrates the significant opportunities within our portfolio and the levers to deliver increased value,” he said.

“We also presented our enhanced capital allocation framework which included a change to our dividend policy. The new policy, which will take effect with the final full-year 2025 dividend declaration, targets a base dividend of 35% of free cash flow before discretionary growth investments, with a minimum annual dividend of 50 US cents per share.”