Anglo hopeful for De Beers sale by year-end amid $3.7bn loss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad is hopeful that the sale of De Beers will be completed by the end of this year as significant write-downs of the diamond business saw the group post a $3.7bn (R59.72bn) loss.

“At this stage I’m optimistic that we should see a deal signed during the course of this year. We are now really advanced in the second phase of our process,” he told reporters following the release of Anglo American’s interim results.

“We have a number of highly credible parties that have progressed through to the second round of bidding for this business, which includes combinations with various other governments like Namibia and Angola.”

However, when asked if this was the “lowest point” for De Beers’ carrying value, Wanblad said the outlook was still clouded by short-term market headwinds and he didn’t rule out further impairments or a separate listing for the diamond unit.

“I certainly hope this is the lowest point, but the carrying value of the business depends on the shape of the market. This time last year, we saw a good few green shoots in the context of recovering diamond markets,” he said.

“At the moment there is a plentiful supply of rough diamonds in the market, with Angola ramping up output during the course of the year.

It continues to remain an option, but considering the state of the market today a listing would be a later dated option rather than a short term option — Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad

“Additionally, the lack of a trade deal between the US and India resulted in a 50% tariff on products out of India, and the vast majority of De Beers’ goods run through India for final cutting and polishing. The impacts of both of those is negative, but hopefully transient.”

A $2.5bn (R40.35bn) pre-tax impairment, thanks primarily to De Beers’ third write-down in just three years, saw Anglo reporting a $3.7bn loss for the year ended December on Friday.

Persistent pressure on diamond prices, fuelled by a flood of lab-grown alternatives into the market, continues to weigh on the group’s strategic restructuring into copper, iron ore and crop nutrients.

The shift comes as Anglo works to shed its non-core assets as it navigates a merger with Canadian copper group Teck Resources.

As impairments weighed on its balance sheet, the miner declared a dividend of $0.23 (R3.70) a share, down by two thirds from $0.64c (R10.30) a year ago.

Wanblad said the group had not completely ruled out a separate listing of De Beers, but that the move would only make sense at a later stage, given the pressure on diamond markets.

“It continues to remain an option, but considering the state of the market today a listing would be a later dated option rather than a short term option.”

He added that the government of Botswana, which owns a 15% stake in De Beers, would be a key determinant of how the sale process plays out. Botswana President Duma Boko has been vocal about wanting to increase the government’s share of the business.

“Botswana is an extremely important and key stakeholder, and very much deterministic in terms of the party that we will be able to put together, given that they are already a shareholder and have expressed a keen interest to increase their stake as well.”

Business Day