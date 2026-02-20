Equites sees uptick in logistics demand as companies boost supply chains

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Equites is reporting surging demand for logistics space as corporates step up investment in supply‑chain infrastructure to stay competitive in a constrained economic environment.

This comes while stronger, more efficient logistics networks are increasingly being viewed as a lever to capture market share in the flow of requests for proposals circulating across the market.

During the 2026 financial year the group spent R900m on developments and acquisitions. Through its joint venture with Tridevco it has focused on the strategically important R21 corridor, a route linking Johannesburg and Pretoria that drives demand for industrial and logistics space. It remains confident in meeting growing market needs, according to its pre‑close presentation for the year to end-February.

Ruby-Gay Marin

Equites expects to declare a dividend of 140c–143c per share for the 2026 financial year, an increase of 5%–7%.

“Following the success of our Riverfields logistics facility, Equites will continue its spec-build programme at new sites in Riverfields and Jet Park. In a joint venture with Tridevco, we have also broken ground on the Tiger Brands development, targeting a 9% yield on R1bn of development costs,” the group said.

The group plans to spend about R2bn on developments over the next 12–18 months, while the sector’s vacancy rate remains low at about 2.6% as tenants continue to prefer well-located logistics parks with strong sustainability credentials, it said.

Logistics remains top performer

Logistics continues to be a standout performer, with FNB predicting industrial property will be the top-performing commercial property class again this year. Structural shifts in warehousing and logistics demand — driven by the growth of online retail and corporates’ focus on supply‑chain optimisation — continue to boost this sector.

Meanwhile, the group said construction costs remained relatively contained throughout 2025, tracking below longer-term averages. However, after a subdued start to the year, cost pressures began to build towards the final quarter, pointing to a modest uptick in inflationary momentum as the year drew to a close.

Equites’ Riverfields business park in Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied/Equites

In the UK, Equites is holding onto the DHL Leeds asset until the rent review is finalised with the outcome expected to deliver a meaningful uplift and enhance its disposal value. Proceeds from a potential sale are earmarked for reinvestment in South Africa as part of the group’s broader capital recycling strategy.

It has already concluded the sale of the DPD Burgess Hill asset, using the proceeds to settle outstanding debt and repatriate the remaining equity, further streamlining its UK exposure.

Progress continues on Equites’ UK developments. The Coton Park project, which is being forward funded by JD.com, is on track for completion next year. At Thrapston, planning permission has been approved, and Newlands Group has exercised its option to purchase the site.

The group holds R3.8bn in cash and undrawn facilities, with its loan-to-value ratio expected to be about 34% at the end of the 2026 financial year. This follows an accelerated book build in December with the ratio expected to fall further once the UK disposals are completed, it said.

The sector is seeing a growing shift towards renewable energy, with solar PV now meeting 16% of total energy demand, up from 13% in 2024, according to Nedbank CIB market research. Equites’ own solar capacity has also increased, reaching 27.9MW in February, up from 26.7MW a year earlier.