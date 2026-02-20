Q&A: Logistics firms adopt electrification for cost and efficiency, not ESG

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African logistics companies are increasingly adopting electrification in their operations as a strategic business decision rather than purely for environmental reasons. Operators cite lower running costs, higher uptime and more predictable energy expenses as the main drivers, with sustainability a secondary benefit.

In logistics, electrification refers to replacing diesel or gas-powered equipment with battery-powered systems. Many of these systems use lithium-ion batteries, which deliver longer life, faster charging and more consistent power than traditional lead-acid batteries.

Business Day spoke to Clint Bemont, CEO of Durban-based energy storage company Maxwell+Spark, about how these changes are reshaping logistics operations in South Africa.

How widely adopted is electrification in South Africa?

South Africa’s overall level of logistics electrification is fairly average by global standards, particularly when looking at the share of electric forklifts compared with diesel or gas units. However, within the electric forklift segment, the country has seen particularly strong uptake of lithium-ion technology in recent years.

In warehouse environments, electrification has long been standard practice because internal combustion engines are unsuitable indoors. These systems historically ran on lead-acid batteries, but the shift to lithium-ion is accelerating.

Which sectors in South Africa are leading adoption?

Adoption is largely driven by operating environments. Sectors that work indoors or underground tend to electrify first. Mining — particularly underground mining, which is common in South Africa — has long relied on electric equipment because diesel systems consume oxygen and increase ventilation costs.

Retail and warehousing also show high levels of electrification as most operations take place indoors.

Manufacturing is relatively well electrified depending on the specific processes involved.

Ports, however, still have comparatively low levels of electrification. This is not unique to South Africa; globally, port equipment remains heavily diesel-based making it one of the largest remaining opportunities for electrification.

Maxwell+Spark's battery production facility in Durban. Picture: SUPPLIED. (PixFix STUDIOS)

How does South Africa’s adoption of electrification compare globally, particularly in areas such as transport refrigeration and electric trucks?

In transport refrigeration, South Africa performs well compared with many developing markets, though it still trails leaders such as California and parts of Europe.

In the broader logistics space, especially electric trucks, South Africa is still at an early stage. High vehicle costs and the absence of major subsidy programmes have slowed adoption compared with Europe and North America.

Companies considering electrification want to understand the return on investment. Based on real-world deployments, what evidence supports the claim that businesses can recover costs in one and a half to four years?

The payback figures are based on measured customer data across multiple deployments. Electrification typically requires a higher upfront investment, but operating costs are much lower, particularly in fuel and maintenance.

In materials handling, for example, many multi-shift forklift operations require three lead-acid batteries per truck to keep them running around the clock. In those cases, a single lithium-ion battery can replace all three. Because one lithium-ion system often costs about the same as two lead-acid batteries, some customers see immediate cost parity or even savings from day one, before operating cost reductions are considered.

Return on investment calculations generally focus on direct savings such as fuel and maintenance. In many cases, additional benefits — such as improved productivity, longer equipment life and reduced downtime — are real but not even included in the financial model. For instance, lithium-ion systems deliver stable voltage throughout the shift, so equipment maintains full performance rather than slowing down as batteries discharge. This can extend equipment life and improve output without being formally counted in the payback calculation.

Across different products and applications, the practical payback range can be broad, depending on utilisation. The biggest factor is how intensively the equipment is used. In high-usage scenarios, payback typically falls within zero to five years, while lower-utilisation fleets may see longer periods. In most cases, real-world operating data from customer deployments is used to calculate these returns rather than theoretical assumptions.

To what extent is diesel price volatility driving the shift to electrification?

For many logistics companies diesel is their single largest operating expense. Even small fluctuations in price can significantly affect margins, particularly in low-margin, high-volume transport operations. Electrification helps stabilise these costs.

Some customers report that one of the biggest benefits is the ability to predict margins more accurately, because electricity prices are far more stable than that of diesel. In these cases, electrification becomes a financial planning tool as much as a sustainability measure.

Are companies adopting electrification mainly for financial reasons rather than environmental goals?

The primary drivers are economic and operational: lower running costs, higher uptime and reduced maintenance. The technology has been developed around those benefits rather than around environmental targets.

While sustainability is an important outcome, it tends to follow naturally from more efficient and cost-effective systems.

How does the operational data generated by the electric system help operators manage fleets more efficiently?

Electric systems generate detailed operational data through their battery management and telematics platforms. This enables predictive diagnostics, faster repairs and better maintenance planning. Operators can analyse fleet usage, driver behaviour and energy consumption patterns.

This allows them to optimise fleet size, battery capacity and charging infrastructure, often reducing capital and operating costs. In some cases the data reveals simple operational issues (such as doors being left open or poor airflow design) that can be corrected to improve efficiency.

What factors make it easier for operators here to implement electrification successfully?

In electric trucks, South Africa is somewhat behind global leaders largely because many other regions rely on substantial subsidies to accelerate adoption. One of South Africa’s biggest advantages is its abundant solar energy. Many logistics operators already use rooftop solar to power electric equipment.

Infrastructure is also a smaller barrier than often assumed. Many depots and cold-storage facilities already have functioning plug points at loading bays, making electrification easier to implement.

What are the main barriers to adopting electrification?

The primary barrier to adoption is upfront capital cost. Electrified systems require higher initial investment and customers must be confident that the technology will deliver long-term savings. Battery lifespan, however, is no longer a major concern. Early systems deployed in 2018–19 are still operating at full capacity after several years. Newer battery technologies are expected to last 10–20 years in typical applications.

Some hesitation also comes from misconceptions about lithium-ion safety or concern about charging. In practice, many operators find charging simpler than managing diesel refuelling once the systems are in place. Thousands of deployed systems have operated without battery fires, including units that remained intact after major warehouse incidents.